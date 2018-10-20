The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 20, 2018 | Last Update : 08:22 AM IST

India, All India

Two women reach hilltop shrine, forced to return

PTI
Published : Oct 20, 2018, 6:09 am IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2018, 6:09 am IST

The devotees, including senior citizens and children chanting Ayyappa mantras, protested the entry of women of menstrual age group into the shrine.

Protesters oppose the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)
 Protesters oppose the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Sabarimala/Thiruvananthapuram: The Sabarimala temple complex witnessed high drama and tense moments on Friday when two women reached the hilltop with heavy police escort, but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

As the two were returning, a 46-year-old woman also made an attempt to trek the forest path from downhill Pamba to the temple complex five km away, but retracted following protests from devotees.

In a significant development, the Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages the shrine, said it would approach the Supreme Court to defuse the tense situation prevailing in the state after the government decided to implement the apex court order on entry of women of all age groups into the shrine.

In an advisory, the Union Home Ministry has asked Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to tighten security in view of the continuing protests against the SC verdict.

Earlier in the day, when the two women, one identified as a Hyderabad-based reporter in her late 20s, and a Kochi based activist reached the hilltop, a large number of devotees blocked them at Valiya Nadappandhal, the queue complex located a few metres away from the holy “pathinettam padi” (the 18 sacred steps), leading to the sanctum sanctorum.

The devotees, including senior citizens and children chanting Ayyappa mantras, protested the entry of women of menstrual age group into the shrine. Tension was defused after the women agreed to return as the state government made it clear it did not want to take them to the Sannidhanam, the temple complex, by using force against the protesting devotees.

The firm stand taken by the “tantri” (head priest) that he would close the temple if the women were escorted into the sanctum sanctorum also persuaded them to return as per instructions of the police.

Though the women had earlier insisted they should reach the shrine, the police later convinced them about the gravity of the situation and conveyed the stand taken by the government and the head priest.

If they had reached the shrine, they would have been the first women from the menstruating age group to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala after the apex court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine.

Inspector general S. Sreejith, who led the police team escorting the women, later told reporters the women expressed their willingness to go back. “The tantri has informed me that he will close the temple and go if the women enter the shrine complex. It was conveyed to the women and they have expressed their willingness to go back. We will give them protection in the same manner to climb down the hills,” he said.

Devotees received his announcement with thunderous chanting of “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa”. Besides devotees, a group of “parikarmies”, temple employees assisting priests in puja, also squatted on the holy steps and protested taking the women to the shrine complex. As the situation appeared to be going out of control with the protesters blocking the way sitting on the floor, Sreejith told them they were only implementing the law but there was no plan to go forward by hurting their sentiments.

State Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran, who was in Thiruvanathapuram, said the government was not ready to use force and hurt the sentiments of devotees.

He also said one of the women was later identified as an activist and holy Sabarimala was not a place to show their strength and activism. “The government has the duty and responsibility to implement the Supreme Court order and give protection to devotees but not for activists,” Mr Surendran said.

“Police should have examined the veracity and background of the women who came to trek to the shrine,” he added.

With the protests at Sabarimala intensifying, state police chief Loknath Behera called on governor P. Sathasivam and updated him about the situation. “This follows the Honourable governor seeking information about the law and order situation in Sabarimala and adjoining areas in the wake of the protests against the possible entry of women into the temple,” a Raj Bhavan release said. Mr Behera explained that the situation was under control and that the police was equipped to provide protection to genuine devotees who wanted to offer prayers at Sabarimala, it said.

TDB president Padmakumar said the board would file a detailed report in the apex court on the situation at Sabarimala and adjoining areas when the government tried to implement the order. It would also file a similar report in Kerala high court with a view to resolving the present crisis.

“TDB is for resolving the issue and there is no politics for the board...”  Asked if the board would file a review plea against the apex court order, he said the TDB was a respondent in all the review petitions filed against the present judgment and now pending in the Supreme Court.

Madhavi, a devotee from Andhra Pradesh, and a New Delhi-based woman journalist were also forced to return following intense protests by devotees in the past two days.

Tags: sabarimala temple, travancore devaswom board, union home ministry
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Modified cotton could be human food source

2

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

3

Koffee with Karan season 6: Varun to appear with Katrina on Karan Johar show

4

Making men priority was a big mistake, says 'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta

5

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

more

Editors' Picks

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham