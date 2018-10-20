The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 20, 2018 | Last Update : 07:38 PM IST

India, All India

'Right to tweet': Subramanian Swamy as Cong accuses him of 'influencing' Herald case

PTI
Published : Oct 20, 2018, 5:38 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2018, 5:38 pm IST

Swamy was responding to Vora's application seeking court's order to restrain him from tweeting about the case.

Vora had earlier told the court that Swamy was indulging in 'character assassination' of the accused persons by tweeting. (Photo: File)
 Vora had earlier told the court that Swamy was indulging in 'character assassination' of the accused persons by tweeting. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Refuting allegations that he was trying to influence the proceedings in the National Herald case with his tweets, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday told a Delhi court that he does not remember the social media posts cited by the Congress.

Swamy was responding to Congress leader Motilal Vora's application seeking the court's order to restrain him from tweeting about the case in which Vora is an accused along with his party chief Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that he was afraid that the tweets cited by Vora “may be tampered with”, but maintained that he had “every right to tweet”. “I can't remember the tweets. I made countless tweets and do not know whether those cited by the applicant (Vora) are mine,” Swamy said. “The copies of tweets are not admissible under law and do not count as evidence to press on their application. If I do not know what are the evidence, how will I proceed further? I have every right to tweet. But the evidence you claim are not evidence since they are not certified,” he added.

He further argued that there was no evidence that his tweets were defamatory and therefore, Vora's application should be "dismissed". “They have not brought anything to show that the tweets, even if true, are defamatory to anyone. This is a case of corruption. it contains public interest. The country is moving to a more open society," Swamy said. "There is no evidence in this case and this application should be dismissed with a cost,” he added.

Senior advocate R S Cheema, representing Vora, said Swamy did not deny the allegations in the written submissions filed by the BJP leader. “This is contempt of court. When we filed application citing tweets, he did not deny them in his written submissions. He is interfering with my work as an advocate,” Cheema said, after which the court reserved its order on the application for November 17.

The BJP leader, in a private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress.

Vora had earlier told the court that Swamy was indulging in "character assassination" of the accused persons by tweeting.

"The complainant (Swamy) is also insulting the lawyers appearing for the accused persons and trying to influence the ongoing probe by commenting on the merits of the case," the counsel had said.

Vora, also represented by advocate Tarannum Cheema, had requested the court to pass an injunction order restraining Swamy from tweeting about the case. In his application, Vora said he has time and again noticed that the complainant (Swamy) has been putting up various posts on social media regarding the daily proceedings of the case to defame the accused and for the vilification of the court process.

Vora also alleged that Swamy had been indulging in "loud and persistent publicity", amounting to an interference with the administration of justice.

The application said, "Before and after every date of hearing he (Swamy) unleashes hostile publicity through tweets, posts on social media or statements to the media." All the seven accused — the Gandhis, Motilal Vora (All India Congress Committee treasurer), Oscar Fernandes (AICC general secretary), Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and YI — have denied the allegations levelled against them in the case.

The court had summoned the accused persons, besides YI, on June 26, 2014. On December 19, 2015, it had granted bail to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Vora, Fernandes and Dubey, who had appeared before it pursuant to summonses.

Pitroda was also granted bail on February 20, 2016 when he had appeared in the court. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Vora, Fernandes, Dubey and Pitroda had been summoned for the alleged offences of misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust and cheating, read with criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code.

Tags: national herald case, subramanian swamy, motilal vohra, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

2

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

3

Facebook hires former UK deputy prime minister as head of global affairs

4

Modified cotton could be human food source

5

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham