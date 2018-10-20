The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 20, 2018 | Last Update : 07:39 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver in Telangana; slams Modi, KCR

PTI
Published : Oct 20, 2018, 6:52 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2018, 6:52 pm IST

Rahul said the KCR govt failed to fulfil promises such as job for every family, 3 acres of land and 2-BHK houses.

Rahul Gandhi kicked off the party's campaign for December 7 Telangana Assembly polls at a public meeting in Nirmal district. (Photo: File)
  Rahul Gandhi kicked off the party's campaign for December 7 Telangana Assembly polls at a public meeting in Nirmal district. (Photo: File)

Bhainsa: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday promised farm loan waiver of up to Rs two lakh at one go if his party wins in Telangana and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao accusing them of making false promises and indulging in corruption.

Kicking off the party's campaign for December 7 Telangana Assembly polls at a public meeting in Nirmal district here, he alleged that KCR, as Rao is popularly known, insulted B R Ambedkar by changing the name of a project named after him. 

"Change will come in Telangana. KCR government will go. And in Delhi, Narendra Modi's government will go. I did not come here to make false promises. If you want to listen to false promises, then go to KCR and Modi, they will give you false promises," the Congress president said. 

Attacking the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, Rahul alleged that he changed the project designs, inflating its cost from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs one lakh crore. 

"Why was it made into Rs one lakh crore (project)? Because the Chief Minister wants to indulge in corruption," he alleged. Rahul said with Rajiv Sagar and Indira Sagar projects too original costs were inflated. 

"Wherever you see, CM indulges in corruption and benefits go to his family, relatives. As soon as he became CM, KCR started indulging in corruption, giving all the benefits to his family," the Congress chief alleged. 

He also promised that the Congress will implement the Tribal Rights Bill (The Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act) and Land Acquisition Acts in letter and spirit when it comes to power at the Centre as well as in the state. 

"Farmers are committing suicide all over the country. Thousands of farmers committed suicide in Telangana because they didn't get a proper price (for their produce). The Congress party promises that Rs two lakh in farm loan with be waived in one go. Not only that we will also ensure Rs 7,000 per quintal for cotton," the Congress president said and alleged that "neither Modi nor KCR is able to provide farmers' good price for their produce". 

"The moment Congress comes into power in Telangana, we will protect tribal lands. We will give Rs 3,000 allowance each to unemployed youth," Gandhi added. 

He said the KCR government failed to fulfil promises such as job for every family, three acres of land to every SC and ST family and two bedroom houses for all eligible people. The AICC leader alleged that Rao also failed to implement 12 per cent quota for STs and provide drinking water to every family. 

"Similarly, Modi failed to keep up the promised Rs 15 lakh in each and every bank account, two crore jobs for Indian youth every year and fair price for farmers." 

"Wherever Modiji and KCR go they make false promises. You watch all my speeches. I am in politics for the past 15 years. We promised to waive their loans (earlier). We waived Rs 70,000 crore worth of farm loans," he said. 

Gandhi also accused Modi of spreading hatred and enmity and said: "he pits people of one religion against the other, one region against another, one caste against another, and weakens the country". 

The Congress moves forward by taking everybody together, he said. He alleged that the note ban which was implemented during the end of 2016, destroyed the small-scale sector in the country.

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi, rahul gandhi in telangana, telangana assembly polls
Location: India, Telangana

MOST POPULAR

1

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

2

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

3

Facebook hires former UK deputy prime minister as head of global affairs

4

Modified cotton could be human food source

5

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham