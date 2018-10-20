The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 20, 2018 | Last Update : 05:59 AM IST

India, All India

Doordarshan roped in to testify govt welfare claims

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Oct 20, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2018, 5:35 am IST

In all about 30 welfare schemes of the government have been covered under the Transforming India initiative.

The government has roped in national broadcaster Doordarshan, which has recorded and is telecasting over 5,000 such testimonies regarding the benefits of welfare schemes from grassroots level across the country.
  The government has roped in national broadcaster Doordarshan, which has recorded and is telecasting over 5,000 such testimonies regarding the benefits of welfare schemes from grassroots level across the country.

New Delhi: With crucial Assembly polls in five states just weeks away, and Lok Sabha 2019 polls months away, the Narendra Modi government is banking on the testimonials of beneficiaries of its various welfare schemes to counter Opposition propaganda that the BJP has been working against the common man.

The government has roped in national broadcaster Doordarshan, which has recorded and is telecasting over 5,000 such testimonies regarding the benefits of welfare schemes from grassroots level across the country.

Through these first-person testimonies the government hopes to provide a counter narrative to the Opposition that has been claiming that life hasn’t improved for the common man despite Narendra Modi government’s claims and promises.  

Sources stated that this is a part of a new communication approach. “These messages will showcase how the government’s public welfare programmes are working and aim to destroy the Opposition-created myth that things aren’t happening. Doordarshan News has put up ground reports —“Transforming India” — on its website and social media that are also being telecast on its various channels ahead and during important programmes,” sources added.  

More than 5,000 testimonies from across India in all regional languages have been recorded by grassroots level correspondents — including stringers — and are being broadcast. “This is work in progress and more such testimonies are expected to the put up soon,” sources added.  

In all about 30 welfare schemes of the government have been covered under the Transforming India initiative.

Among the testimonials are the statistics of employment generation for the young through Mudra Yojna, interviews of women detailing the success of Ujjawala scheme for LPG connections and conversations with beneficiaries utilising subsidy intervention for housing loans and others schemes.  

Other schemes like Hunar, which specifically targets minorities for skill and employment generation, Jan Dhan for economic security, rural electrification programme and young population receiving employment training through Skill India have also been covered extensively.

Tags: doordarshan, lok sabha 2019 polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Modified cotton could be human food source

2

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

3

Koffee with Karan season 6: Varun to appear with Katrina on Karan Johar show

4

Making men priority was a big mistake, says 'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta

5

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

more

Editors' Picks

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham