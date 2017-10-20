The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 20, 2017 | Last Update : 04:26 PM IST

India, All India

Ranjit Kumar resigns as Solicitor General, cites 'personal reasons' as cause

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 20, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2017, 3:02 pm IST

Ranjit Kumar was appointed solicitor general in 2014, soon after the BJP-led NDA government came to power.

Ranjit Kumar has resigned as Solicitor General on Friday. Cites 'personal reason' for his decision. (Photo: PTI)
 Ranjit Kumar has resigned as Solicitor General on Friday. Cites 'personal reason' for his decision. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, the country's second-most senior legal officer, has resigned on Friday.

Kumar put in his papers with the law ministry on Friday, citing personal reasons as the rationale behind the resignation.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is likely to be the next Solicitor General.

The senior advocate was appointed solicitor general in 2014, soon after the BJP-led NDA government came to power. He has represented the Central government in many high-profile cases in the Supreme Court.

Mukul Rohatgi was appointed Attorney General, the government's chief legal advisor, at that time.

Rohatgi had resigned in June, 2017, declining an extension of his three-year term. He too had cited personal reasons. KK Venugopal took over as Attorney General.

Ranjit Kumar had been a counsel for the Gujarat government and amicus curiae in several cases in the Supreme Court. Among the cases he represented were the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

Kumar had also represented then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the disproportionate assets case pending in a Bangalore court.

With input from agencies.

Tags: supreme court, law ministry, solicitor general ranjit kumar, ranjit kumar resignation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bhai Phonta bonanza: Kolkata restaurants rely on traditional Bengali cuisine

2

Karan, Varun, Alia, Sidharth reunite, celebrate 5 years of Student of the Year

3

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action?

4

Woman suffers heart-break at death of beloved pet dog

5

How to take iPhone 8-like dual-cam Portrait photos with any smartphone?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham