The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 20, 2017 | Last Update : 07:48 PM IST

India, All India

India lauds, shares Tillerson's positivity for Indo-US ties: MEA

PTI
Published : Oct 20, 2017, 5:34 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2017, 5:36 pm IST

Tillerson has made a significant policy statement on India-US relations and its future, an external affairs ministry statement said.

In a major India-policy speech, the first by the Trump administration, Tillerson had referred to the rise of China, saying its behaviour and action was 'posing a challenge to the rules-based international order'. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 In a major India-policy speech, the first by the Trump administration, Tillerson had referred to the rise of China, saying its behaviour and action was 'posing a challenge to the rules-based international order'. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: India said on Friday that it appreciates US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's positive evaluation of the Indo-US ties, asserting that New Delhi shares his optimism and looks forward to welcoming him here next week for discussions to strengthen the partnership.

Secretary Tillerson has made a significant policy statement on India-US relations and its future, an external affairs ministry statement said.

"He brought out its various strengths and highlighted our shared commitment to a rule-based international order. We look forward to welcoming him in India next week for detailed discussions on further strengthening of our partnership," the
statement said.

Making a statement on "defining our relationship with India for the next century", Tillerson last week had said the US is India's "reliable partner" at the world stage in this period of uncertainty and angst.

In a major India-policy speech, the first by the Trump administration, Tillerson had referred to the rise of China, saying its behaviour and action was "posing a challenge to the rules-based international order".

"China, while rising alongside India, has done so less responsibly, at times undermining the international, rules-based order -- even as countries like India operate within a framework that protects other nations' sovereignty," he had told a Washington audience ahead of his maiden visit to India as the top American diplomat.

"China's provocative actions in the South China Sea directly challenge the international law and norms that the US and India both stand for," he had said.

Tags: indo-us ties, ministry of external affairs, rex tillerson
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google's Visual Core will make Pixel 2 take even better pictures

2

Bhai Phonta bonanza: Kolkata restaurants rely on traditional Bengali cuisine

3

Karan, Varun, Alia, Sidharth reunite, celebrate 5 years of Student of the Year

4

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action?

5

Woman suffers heart-break at death of beloved pet dog

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham