In poll-bound Gujarat, PM addresses BJP workers through tele-conference

Published : Oct 20, 2017, 9:13 am IST
PM addressed around 23,000 BJP workers through the 'audio bridge' technology and extended Diwali greetings to them.

Talking to party workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of Gujarat were emotionally attached to the saffron party because they were 'progressive and development-oriented'. (Photo: File | PTI)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed around 23,000 BJP workers in poll-bound Gujarat through a telephone conference call.

Modi connected with the party workers on their mobile phones through the "audio bridge" technology and extended Diwali greetings to them, a BJP release said in Gujarat.

He also spoke to around 2,000 party workers in his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, using the same technology.

Modi told the party workers in Gujarat that the development-oriented policies of the ruling BJP in the last 22 years in the state had made development the main point in today's national politics.

He said the people of Gujarat were emotionally attached to the saffron party because they were "progressive and development-oriented".

On the other hand, development and betterment of people had no place in the "negative politics of the opposition party", the Prime Minister added.

The people of Gujarat reposed their faith in the BJP because they knew that truth was on its side, Modi said.

Addressing the party workers in Varanasi, the Prime Minister said their contribution was significant in the development of the region.

The policies of the Centre had provided new opportunities to those coming from villages, cities, as well as the poor, farmers, Dalits, women and youth, he added.

