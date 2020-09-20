Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 | Last Update : 06:35 PM IST

180th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,406,807

92,788

Recovered

4,304,049

95,373

Deaths

86,799

1,221

Maharashtra118801585793332216 Andhra Pradesh6177765307115302 Tamil Nadu5364774812738751 Karnataka5113454048417922 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Telangana1713061397001033 Odisha167161133466722 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
  India   All India  20 Sep 2020  Farm bills will transform sector, says PM Modi as farmers protest
India, All India

Farm bills will transform sector, says PM Modi as farmers protest

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2020, 4:39 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2020, 4:39 pm IST

India has cemented the strong foundation for Atmanirbhar Agriculture, said Rajnath Singh

Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, following the passing of agriculture bills in the 'Lok Sabha' (house of representatives), on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday. — PTI photo
  Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, following the passing of agriculture bills in the 'Lok Sabha' (house of representatives), on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday. — PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the passage of two farm sector bills as a "watershed moment" in the history of Indian agriculture, asserting that they will ensure a complete transformation of the farm sector and empower crores of farmers.

In a series of tweets after Rajya Sabha passed the bills by voice vote amid din created by protesting opposition members, Modi said these proposed laws will liberate farmers from numerous adversities as he noted that peasants were for decades bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen.

 

He again assured farmers that the existing government support system for them will continue.

Farmers in states like Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against these bills, with their leaders alleging that the legislations will dismantle the existing system and leave them to the mercy of corporate interests.

Modi asserted, "I said it earlier and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue.

"We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations."

These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them, he said.

 

"Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of latest technology that assists the industrious farmers. Now, with the passage of the bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step," the prime minister said.

The two bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha. After they get the presidential assent, they will be notified as laws.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the passage of two big ticket farm bills by Rajya Sabha on Sunday, calling it a "landmark day" for India's agriculture sector and farmers.

While major opposition parties are against the bills, the government has been maintaining that the proposed legislations will help small and marginal farmers secure competitive prices for their produce.

 

"With the passing of two landmark agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha today, India has cemented the strong foundation for Atmanirbhar Agriculture'," the defence minister tweeted.

"This is the result of endless dedication and determination of the Govt under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi," he added.

"After the passage of these two legislators in Parliament, a new history of growth and development in the agricultural sector will be written," he said.

He said the bills will not only strengthen India's food security, but will also prove to be a major effective step towards doubling the income of farmers.

The two bills -- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- were passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday.

 

The first bill seeks to provide freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The second bill is aimed at setting up of a framework under which farmers will be able to engage with agri-business firms, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services.

"A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers," Modi added in another tweet.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urged the President not to give assent to farm bills, return them to Parliament for reconsideration.

 

Farmers in Punjab burn copies of farm bills

Farmers at several places in Punjab on Sunday burnt copies of farm bills and effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the bills related to the agriculture sector will destroy their livelihood.

The Punjab Youth Congress also started a "tractor rally" from Punjab to Delhi against the three farm bills.

At many places, including Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Sangrur and Barnala, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"These farm bills will destroy the farmers and farm labourers and we strongly oppose these bills," a farmer in Talwandi Sabo.

The farmers have expressed apprehensions that the three bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

 

The three legislations -- Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill-- were passed by the Lok Sabha recently.

Punjab Youth Congress chief Barinder Singh Dhillon, while speaking to the media in Dera Bassi in Mohali, said this is the beginning of the fight for the rights of farmers.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said all parties, except the Akali Dal and the BJP, are standing with the farmers for their cause.

He slammed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of earlier supporting these "black laws".

 

"After seeing the farmers' anger, Badal had to change his stand on the farm bills issue. Farmers have broken his arrogance," Jakhar said.

Black balloons were also released in the air by activists of the Punjab Youth Congress as a mark of protest against the farm bills.

Tags: farmers ordinance, farm bills, rajnath singh, farmers protest
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

TMC MP Derek O'Brien attempts to tear the rule book as ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Uproar in Rajya Sabha over farm bills; Opposition creates ruckus in House

Former BJP MLA from Surkhi Parul Sahu joins Congress party in presence of party State President Kamal Nath, at his residence in Bhopal. — PTI photo

Kamal Nath takes jibe at Scindia for nurturing chief ministerial ambition

Women raise slogan during a protest against three ordinances passed by the Centre, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Badal village in Sri Muktsar Sahib. — PTI

Farm Bills undermine food security systems; PM, BJP distorting our manifesto: Congress

A gym owner sprays disinfectants on equipment after authorities allowed opening of gym and yoga centres with certain restrictions, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Single-day recoveries exceed fresh COVID cases in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham