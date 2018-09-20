The Asian Age | News

India, All India

Will do everything to rescue 7 abducted Indians: Ashraf Ghani

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 1:59 am IST
Seven Indian engineers were kidnapped in Baghlan province on May 6, and Mr Modi, in the talks, conveyed his concerns over them to Mr Ghani.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government would do everything possible to secure the release of seven engineers abducted by Taliban in the restive northern Baghlan province in May, official sources said.

During extensive talks with Mr Modi, Mr Ghani also conveyed to him that the Afghan government is enhancing security for Sikhs in Afghanistan in the wake of killing of 13 people of the community in a suicide bombing in July, the sources said.

They said Mr Ghani’s response on both the issues came after Mr Modi raised them, adding the Afghan president expressed regret over killing of the 13 Indians in the terror attack in Jalalabad.

In the talks, the decision by India and China to initiate joint projects in Afghanistan was also deliberated upon.

The sources said a Sino-India integrated training programme for Afghan diplomats will kickstart next month in Delhi. The diplomats will first train in Delhi and then will leave for Beijing.

Mr Ghani was here on a day-long working visit.

Giving an overview of the security scenario in Afghanistan, Mr Ghani also apprised Mr Modi about Taliban attack on southeastern city of Ghazni and increasing presence of ISIS in the country. On the Ghazni attack, he said involvement of Pakistani national has emerged, the sources said.

However, Mr Ghani informed Modi that Afghan armed forces were capable of handling the security challenges with the help of international community. He also complimented India’s support for Afghanistan. The two sides also vowed to work more closely with their regional and international partners for prosperity, peace, stability and progress of the region.

