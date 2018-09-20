The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

India, All India

Vijay Mallya’s 2 helicopters auctioned for over Rs 8.5 crore

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 9:39 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 9:39 am IST

The Airbus helicopters were put on block by lenders to recover outstanding dues from Vijay Mallya, who owned Kingfisher Airlines.

Vijay Mallya is wanted by Indian authorities in the over Rs 9,000-crore Kingfisher Airlines loan default case. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Two helicopters of defunct Kingfisher Airlines were auctioned on Wednesday for over Rs 8.5 crore, according to an official.

The Airbus helicopters were put on the block by lenders to recover outstanding dues from fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who owned Kingfisher Airlines.

An official in the know of the development told news agency PTI that the two helicopters were auctioned for over Rs 8.5 crore on Wednesday.

The total reserve price for the two choppers was Rs 3.5 crore, as per the sale proclamation document issued by the Debts Recovery Tribunal.

The e-auction was held in Bengaluru.

A representative of New Delhi-based Choudhary Aviation Facilities claimed that it has emerged as the winning bidder in the auction and would pay Rs 8.57 crore for the two helicopters.

Debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines went belly up in October 2012.

Mallya is wanted by Indian authorities in the over Rs 9,000-crore Kingfisher Airlines loan default case.

Tags: kingfisher airlines, vijay mallya, debts recovery tribunal, choudhary aviation facilities
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

