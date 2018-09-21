The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 10:10 PM IST

India, All India

Victims of sexual abuse can now register complaint online

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 9:01 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 9:01 pm IST

The portal 'cybercrime.gov.in' was launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The cyber crime prevention against women and children (CCPWC) portal is convenient and user friendly.
 The cyber crime prevention against women and children (CCPWC) portal is convenient and user friendly.

New Delhi: The Centre Thursday launched a portal where citizens can file complaints about circulation of child pornography, sexually explicit materials and online sexual abuse, leading to automatic registration of FIR and action against the offenders.

The portal 'cybercrime.gov.in' was launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

This will not only help the victims and complainants but also civil society organisations and responsible citizens to anonymously report complaints pertaining to child pornography, child sexual abuse material or sexually explicit material such as rape and gang rape, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry, Madan M Oberoi said.

The cyber crime prevention against women and children (CCPWC) portal is convenient and user friendly.

It will enable complainants to report cases without disclosing their identity, he said. Complainants can also upload the objectionable content and URL to help police in the investigation. The complaints registered through this portal will be handled by police of respective states and Union Territories.

The victim or complainant can also track his or her report by opting for "report and track" option using his or her mobile number.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) will proactively identify such objectionable content and ask the intermediaries to remove it. For this, the NCRB has already been notified as the government agency to issue notices under Section 79(3)b of the IT Act, an official statement said.

