The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 02:20 AM IST

India, All India

Triple talaq ordinance cleared

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 1:52 am IST

Govt sees ‘compelling necessity’ as it continued despite SC ban last year; 3-yr jail for offenders.

Under the proposed ordinance, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Under the proposed ordinance, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: Claiming that incidents of “talaq-e-biddat”, or instant triple talaq, have continued unabated despite the Supreme Court having struck it down, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to ban the practice, with law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying there was a “compelling necessity” to do so.

Under the proposed ordinance, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

President Ram Nath Kovind signed the ordinance late on Wednesday night, a law ministry official said.

The Opposition Congress, meanwhile, accused the Narendra Modi government of treating the issue of instant triple talaq “more as a political football than a matter of justice for Muslim women”. BJP president Amit Shah, on the other hand, praised the government’s decision and described it as “historic”.

Seeking to allay fears that the proposed law could be misused, the government has included certain safeguards in it such as adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial. These amendments were cleared by the Union Cabinet on August 29.

“There was an overpowering urgency and a compelling necessity to bring the ordinance as the practice continued unabated despite the Supreme Court order last year,” Mr Prasad told a press conference after the Cabinet meeting.

Citing details of instant triple talaq cases, the minister said till now 430 incidents of triple talaq have come to the government’s notice through the media. Of these, he said, 229 were reported before the Supreme Court order, while another 201 came to light after it. These cases were reported between January 2017 and September 13, 2018, he said.

The law minister used the opportunity to attack the Congress, saying it was not supporting the bill pending in the Rajya Sabha due to “votebank pressures”. He said: “It is my serious charge that

Sonia Gandhiji has maintained silence on the issue. She is silent... It has nothing to do with politics but gender justice and dignity,” he said.

He urged UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati and Trinamul Congress’ Mamata Banerjee to support the bill in the next session of Parliament for the sake of “gender justice, gender equality and gender dignity”.

While the proposed law makes it a “non-bailable” offence, an accused can approach a magistrate even before trial to seek bail. In a non-bailable offence, bail cannot be granted by the police at the police station itself.

Mr Prasad said a provision has been added to allow the magistrate to grant bail “after hearing the wife”. Sources later said the magistrate would ensure that bail is granted only after the husband agrees to grant compensation to the wife as provided for in the bill.

The quantum of compensation will be decided by the magistrate, as per the bill.

The police would lodge an FIR only if approached by the victim (wife), her blood relatives or people who become her relatives by virtue of her marriage. Neighbours and others cannot lodge a complaint under the proposed law.

The instant triple talaq offence will be “compoundable|. A magistrate can now use his powers to settle the dispute between a husband and a wife. This will happen only if the wife approaches the court. Under a compoundable offence, both parties have the right to withdraw the case.

The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or “talaq-e-biddat”, and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children.

A woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate, who will take a final call on the issue.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government had not acceded to the Congress’ request for making a provision to attach the property of those not providing compensation to affected women and children after giving them divorce. He said instant triple talaq was “an illegal, unconstitutional and inhuman practice” that was quashed by the Supreme Court.

“For us, triple talaq has always been a human issue related to women’s rights and extending justice to them,” he said, adding that this was the reason why Congress leaders and lawyers like Salman Khurshid and Manish Tiwari had represented the affected women before the Supreme Court in the case. However, the Narendra Modi government was treating the issue more as a political football than a matter of justice to Muslim women,” he alleged.

Terming as historic the ordinance making the practice of triple talaq a punishable offence, BJP president Amit Shah said it was also a matter of introspection and guilt for those political parties which forced Muslim women to suffer from it due to their votebank politics.

Tags: triple talaq, ravi shankar prasad, instant triple talaq

MOST POPULAR

1

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

2

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

3

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

4

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

5

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham