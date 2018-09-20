The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 05:02 PM IST

India, All India

Suresh Prabhu orders safety audit of all airlines, airports amid Jet Airways incident

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 3:56 pm IST

Several passengers on Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight suffered nose and ear bleeding on Thursday morning.

The development also comes on a day when several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding after the crew 'forgot' to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure. (Representational Image)
 The development also comes on a day when several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding after the crew 'forgot' to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu Thursday ordered a safety audit of all scheduled airlines and airports, amid recent incidents related to safety of passengers.

The development also comes on a day when several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding after the crew “forgot” to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure.

Read: Jet Airways flight returns to Mumbai as passengers suffer nosebleed

Prabhu has directed officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive safety audit plan, which involves assessment of safety parameters of all scheduled airlines, aerodromes, flying training schools and MROs immediately, an official statement said.

Further, he has directed that “safety audit should be commenced forthwith and a report to this effect should be submitted for his perusal within 30 days”.

On the Jet Airways incident, the minister has ordered an enquiry into it.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting an enquiry into the incident, the statement said.

In recent times, there have also been incidents of mid-air engine failures.

Tags: jet airways, suresh prabhu, safety audit, aircraft accident investigation bureau
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Manmarziyaaan row: Scenes cut after objection from Sikhs; Taapsee reactions are epic

2

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

3

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

4

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

5

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham