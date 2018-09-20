The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018

SC gives three more months to ED to complete Aircel-Maxis probe

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 12:03 pm IST

The ED is probing a money-laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the probe should be completed in three months. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended by three months the deadline given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to complete the probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the probe should be completed in three months.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, said the agency needs some two-three months to complete the probe as it needs to confront some accused with several e-mails.

The apex court had in March given the ED a six-month deadline to complete the probe in the case.

The ED is probing a money-laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

