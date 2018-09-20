The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

India, All India

Ready to face torture, confident will come out clean: Shivakumar

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 9:14 am IST

DK Shivakumar accused BJP of misusing central agencies to harass him and pull down the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka.

Hitting out at the BJP spokesperson, DK Shivakumar sought to know why he was dragging Congress leaders into controversy. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Hitting out at the BJP spokesperson, DK Shivakumar sought to know why he was dragging Congress leaders into controversy. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: Rejecting the BJP's allegation that he had paid money to the Congress's central leadership, Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to harass him and pull down the Congress-JDS government in the state.

Pleading innocence, the high-profile minister said he was not involved in hawala transactions and was ready to face "any type of torture" by central agencies. He asserted he would come out clean.

DK Shivakumar's repudiation came after a BJP spokesman in Delhi demanded that the top Congress leadership respond to the purported "confessional statements" made to the Income Tax department by his alleged associates claiming the money trail in a hawala network led to the Congress headquarters.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra also referred to diaries allegedly recovered from Congress leaders in the state claiming "entries of money running up to Rs 600 crore were shown against SG and RG among others".

Patra alleged the acronyms referred to top leaders in the opposition party and demanded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi come out and respond.

"He is simply using RG names, SG names. Where is RG name and SG name? I want to make it very clear that no SG or RG names are there. No way we are connected. They are unnecessarily trying to damage the name of our leaders. Let them (Enforcement Directorate) call me," he said.

Hitting out at the BJP spokesperson, DK Shivakumar sought to know why he was dragging Congress leaders into controversy.

"Unnecessarily you are bringing my party leaders (into the controversy). I have not paid any money to my party leaders, nor to the party. If anything is there, it is me and my party. They have to ask me, I have to reply to them. I need not reply to any of my BJP friends," he said.

At a press conference in Delhi, Patra showed the purported confessional statements of Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah, an employee of the Karnataka Bhavan in the national capital, and claimed the documents were the proof of Congress's involvement in a Hawala network.

"We have statements of DK Shivakumar's driver, who told the I-T Department about how money in kilograms were sent to AICC. We now know why Congress party was crying during demonetisation," Patra said.

DK Shivakumar asserted, "I am ready to face any kind of consequences or any type of torture they (central agencies) want to give me. I am confident that I will come out clean because I am a law abiding citizen."

Hitting back at Patra for referring to the abbreviated names in the diary, Shivakumar said, "What diaries are you talking about? Did you forget the Jain diaries, Advani diaries, or Modi Sahab's diary?"

DK Shivakumar claimed he was being subjected to harassment by central agencies ever since he hosted Gujarat Congress MLAs during Rajya Sabha elections when the party leaders felt the BJP may poach on them in August last year.

Sonia Gandhi's close aide Ahmed Patel was contesting the election which he narrowly managed to win.

The Karnataka minister also linked his "harassment" to the BJP's alleged attempts to destabilise the coalition government in the state.

"These are your day dreams Mr Yeddyurappa (the state BJP chief and leader of opposition). We have the numbers," asserted DK Shivakumar, adding these "blackmailing tactics will not work".

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against DK Shivakumar and a few others for alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions.

Tags: dk shivakumar, sambit patra
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

2

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

3

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

4

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

5

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham