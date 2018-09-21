The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 10:09 PM IST

India, All India

Police didn't act promptly to arrest accused in Haryana gangrape case: NCW

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 8:43 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 8:43 pm IST

The three-member team was sent to Rewari to take stock of the probe into the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman.

The woman was allegedly drugged and raped by three men at a room housing a tubewell for irrigation. (Representational Image)
 The woman was allegedly drugged and raped by three men at a room housing a tubewell for irrigation. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The police did not act take prompt action in the Rewari gang rape case to trace and arrest the accused and did not seal the crime scene, which may have led to destruction of evidence, a fact-finding team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Thursday.

The three-member team was sent to Rewari to take stock of the probe into the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman. A school topper from the district who had been felicitated by the government, the woman was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town of neighbouring Mahendragarh last week on her way to a coaching class. She was allegedly drugged and raped by three men at a room housing a tubewell for irrigation.

"The zero FIR was lodged at 3.30 am on September 13. However, the FIR was transferred only at 7.15 pm on September 13, therefore, there was a delay on the part of Rewari police in taking prompt action to trace and arrest the alleged accused," the team said.

A zero FIR can be filed at any police station and can later be transferred to the police station concerned.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said suspension of sub-inspector of women's police station in Rewari would not solve the issue of the delay. "The person would come back to service after some time. There needs to be stricter action," she told PTI. The fact-finding team also found that the crime scene was not sealed, which may have led to destruction of evidence.

"It may amount to destruction of evidence," the NCW report said. When the issue was taken up with the SIT (Special Investigation Team), the fact-finding team was informed that the forensic team has already collected the samples and the proper procedure had been followed, it added.

Sharma said the SIT decided to seal the scene after the commission's persuasion. Another issue flagged by the team was the lack of privacy given to the victim.

"The victim is being treated in a general maternity ward with lots of patients (coming) throughout the day and people were walking in and out, which results in discomfort to the victim and family," the report said. Sharma said it was "traumatic" for the victim.

"There was a constant flow of public to the hospital and the victim, who was already traumatised, there was no privacy for her," she said. She added that now a counsellor had been provided to her, who will be with the woman 24 hours.

Tags: haryana gangrape case, crime, crime against women, ncw
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

2

Manmarziyaan row: Scenes cut after objection from Sikhs; Taapsee reactions are epic

3

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

4

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

5

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham