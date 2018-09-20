The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 02:21 AM IST

India, All India

Jawan ‘honey-trapped’ into sharing crucial info

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 1:50 am IST

Achutanand Misra belongs to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

O.P. Singh
 O.P. Singh

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS)  has arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Achutanand Misra, who was ‘honey-trapped’ into sharing information about unit operational details, police academy and training centre by a woman who claimed to be a defence reporter but was working for the ISI.

UP DGP O.P. Singh said that the accused jawan was interrogated by ATS and BSF officials for two days in Noida near Delhi and, prima facie, there is enough evidence to prove that he has committed crime under the Official Secrets Act.The DGP said that Achutanand Misra, who was recruited in the BSF in 2006, had come into contact with the woman in 2016 and after some time, he started sharing information about unit location, details of ammunition and pictures of the BSF camp.

Later, he started a WhatsApp chat with a phone number registered in Pakistan and the details of the chat indicate that he was being influenced on religion conversion and Kashmir. The Pakistani number was saved in his phone contact as ‘Pakistani dost’. Mr Singh said that the accused would soon be produced before a court here.

Achutanand Misra belongs to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. The DGP said that there were inputs that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intell-igence (ISI) was ‘honey- trapping’ jawans of the Army and paramilitary forces using Facebook and the Military Intelligence of Chandigarh had tipped off the UP ATS about a fake social media profile sometime ago.

Tags: uttar pradesh ats, border security force, official secrets act

MOST POPULAR

1

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

2

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

3

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

4

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

5

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham