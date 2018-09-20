Jawan ‘honey-trapped’ into sharing crucial info

Achutanand Misra belongs to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Achutanand Misra, who was ‘honey-trapped’ into sharing information about unit operational details, police academy and training centre by a woman who claimed to be a defence reporter but was working for the ISI.

UP DGP O.P. Singh said that the accused jawan was interrogated by ATS and BSF officials for two days in Noida near Delhi and, prima facie, there is enough evidence to prove that he has committed crime under the Official Secrets Act.The DGP said that Achutanand Misra, who was recruited in the BSF in 2006, had come into contact with the woman in 2016 and after some time, he started sharing information about unit location, details of ammunition and pictures of the BSF camp.

Later, he started a WhatsApp chat with a phone number registered in Pakistan and the details of the chat indicate that he was being influenced on religion conversion and Kashmir. The Pakistani number was saved in his phone contact as ‘Pakistani dost’. Mr Singh said that the accused would soon be produced before a court here.

The DGP said that there were inputs that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intell-igence (ISI) was 'honey- trapping' jawans of the Army and paramilitary forces using Facebook and the Military Intelligence of Chandigarh had tipped off the UP ATS about a fake social media profile sometime ago.