'Crorepati' PM Narendra Modi does not own a car: Here's where he keeps money

Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.28 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disclosed cash in hand of Rs 48,944 significantly less than the previous year when it was Rs 1,49,700. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.28 crore, according to the latest declaration of assets released by the Prime Minister's Office as of March 31, 2018.

PM Modi has disclosed cash in hand of Rs 48,944 significantly less than the previous year when it was Rs 1,49,700.

He has a bank balance of Rs 11.29 lakh in the State Bank of India’s Gandhinagar branch.

The Prime Minister also has fixed deposit of Rs 1.07 crore with the SBI.

He has also invested Rs 20,000 in an infrastructure bond in 2012.

Click here for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's details of assets.

Apart from this, PM has made investment of Rs 5.18 lakh in National Savings Certificate and Rs 1.59 lakh in life insurance policies.

However, he has not taken any loans from banks.

In addition, PM Modi owns 4 gold rings worth Rs 1.38 lakh.

The Prime Minister also owns a house in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar built on over a 3,500 square feet land that he purchased in 2002 for Rs 1.30 lakh. The approximate current market value of the house is Rs 1 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not own any car or motor vehicle, as per the latest declaration.