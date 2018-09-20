The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 03:20 PM IST

India, All India

'Crorepati' PM Narendra Modi does not own a car: Here's where he keeps money

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 1:54 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.28 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disclosed cash in hand of Rs 48,944 significantly less than the previous year when it was Rs 1,49,700. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disclosed cash in hand of Rs 48,944 significantly less than the previous year when it was Rs 1,49,700. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.28 crore, according to the latest declaration of assets released by the Prime Minister's Office as of March 31, 2018.  

PM Modi has disclosed cash in hand of Rs 48,944 significantly less than the previous year when it was Rs 1,49,700.

He has a bank balance of Rs 11.29 lakh in the State Bank of India’s Gandhinagar branch.

The Prime Minister also has fixed deposit of Rs 1.07 crore with the SBI.

He has also invested Rs 20,000 in an infrastructure bond in 2012.

Click here for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's details of assets.

Apart from this, PM has made investment of Rs 5.18 lakh in National Savings Certificate and Rs 1.59 lakh in life insurance policies.

However, he has not taken any loans from banks.

In addition, PM Modi owns 4 gold rings worth Rs 1.38 lakh.

The Prime Minister also owns a house in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar built on over a 3,500 square feet land that he purchased in 2002 for Rs 1.30 lakh. The approximate current market value of the house is Rs 1 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not own any car or motor vehicle, as per the latest declaration.

Tags: pm modi asset, pm modi investments, pm modi income, pm modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

2

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

3

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

4

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

5

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham