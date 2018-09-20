The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

India, All India

5 addicted to cough syrup kill warden, boy in Bihar juvenile home

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2018, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2018, 10:43 am IST

It was being investigated as to how the inmates got access to the gun, police said adding that efforts were on to trace them.

The caretaker, Vijendra Kumar, and an inmate Saroj Kumar, 17, were shot dead while two other juvenile prisoners, Gaurav Sahni and Rohit Kumar, were injured, police said. (Representational Image | PTI)
 The caretaker, Vijendra Kumar, and an inmate Saroj Kumar, 17, were shot dead while two other juvenile prisoners, Gaurav Sahni and Rohit Kumar, were injured, police said. (Representational Image | PTI)

Purnea (Bihar): At least five juvenile prisoners escaped from a remand home in Bihar’s Purnea on Wednesday after killing the caretaker and a fellow inmate, police said.

The caretaker, Vijendra Kumar, and an inmate Saroj Kumar, 17, were shot dead while two other juvenile prisoners, Gaurav Sahni and Rohit Kumar, were injured as gunshots were fired by a group of boys lodged inside the remand home who opened the gate and fled the spot after the attack, Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma said.

According to a report in NDTV, one of the five inmates is the son of a local Janata Dal (United) leader while another has a long criminal history, police said.

Remand home's guard Suraj Kumar said that the group of five juvenile prisoners escaped from the home soon after the incident.

It was being investigated as to how the inmates got access to the gun, the SP said adding that efforts were on to trace them.

The group was angry as the caretaker on Tuesday found a cough syrup that the five inmates used to consume as an intoxicant and later approached the local juvenile justice board, NDTV report also said.

He requested the board to move the inmates. The request was approved on Wednesday.

Following this, the five inmates killed Kumar and Saroj who they suspected of spying.

Tags: crime, bihar juvenile home, bihar police, warden killed
Location: India, Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

2

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

3

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

4

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

5

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Star power was in abundance on the second day of the SIIMA Awards held in Dubai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

SIIMA: Baahubali wins big, NTR stars bond, Shriya, others dazzle on stage

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had welcomed Bappa to their household. After one and a half day they proceeded for the Visarjan. Check out the exclusive pictures of B-Town celebs present at Khan's residence in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay-Maanayata, Soha-Kunal and others visit Arpita's Ganesh Visarjan

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham