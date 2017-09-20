The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Sep 20, 2017

India, All India

Pak should take away Rohingyas, says Giriraj Singh

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2017, 2:37 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2017, 2:57 am IST

The minister reiterated the government’s stand that Rohingyas are illegal migrants who pose a threat to India’s internal security.

Giriraj Singh (Photo: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: Union minister Giriraj Singh, known for his controversial remarks, on Tuesday said Pakistan should “take away”  Rohingyas as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar “is fond of them”.

Referring to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir and the continuing infiltration attempts from across the border, Singh said that India  does not have the capacity to bear more “infiltrators”, therefore the Rohingya Muslims will have to leave.

The minister reiterated the government’s stand that Rohingyas are illegal migrants who pose a threat to India’s internal security. Humanity is not above the law, Singh said, in remarks that come in the backdrop of criticism of the government decision to deport the Rohingyas, who have fled the violence- hit Rakhine state of Myanmar.

“It will be better that Pakistan takes away Rohingya Muslims if Masood Azhar is so fond of them. There are some politicians in India as well who are standing in support of these Rohingya refugees, he said. 

Tags: giriraj singh, rohingya muslims, jaish-e-mohammad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

