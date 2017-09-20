The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 20, 2017 | Last Update : 03:40 AM IST

India, All India

Myanmar no longer ‘safe’ for N-E ultras

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 20, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2017, 2:35 am IST

S.S. Khaplang commanded tremendous respect among the tribal village heads of the border villages.

After the demise of S.S. Khaplang, the northeast insurgent groups are increasingly finding it difficult to sustain their armed struggle from Myanmar in northeastern states.
 After the demise of S.S. Khaplang, the northeast insurgent groups are increasingly finding it difficult to sustain their armed struggle from Myanmar in northeastern states.

Guwahati: After the demise of S.S. Khaplang, the northeast insurgent groups are increasingly finding it difficult to sustain their armed struggle from Myanmar in northeastern states.

Informing that Indian security agencies are keeping a close watch on the developments in the neighbouring country, authoritative security sources told this newspaper that Khaplang, a Hemi Naga of Myanmar origin, commanded tremendous respect among the tribal village heads of the area adjoining the international border with India. The Northeast insurgent groups have been crossing through these frontier villages only with the written permission of village heads, which was facilitated by the NSCN (K).

Pointing out that since veteran separatist Naga leader Khango Konyak of Indian origin has taken over the NSCN (K), there have been reports of increasing resistance in the frontier villages. Security sources said that comfort level of Northeast insurgent groups have come down after the demise of Khaplang.

Konyak, who held the rank of “lieutenant general” in the Naga Army — the armed wing of the NSCN-K — was elected as vice-chairman of NSCN-K in May 2011. He had undergone guerrilla warfare training in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and in China. After the demise of Khaplang, Konyak has taken over as the new chief of NSCN (K). Security sources said that Konyak being a Naga of Indian origin may not be able to influence the village heads as effectively as Khaplang had been managing. Pointing out that security forces had specific input about the presence of nearly 2,000 armed cadres of Northeast insurgent groups in Myanmar, security sources said that they had the information about the presence of nearly 200 cadres of Ulfa (I), which includes new recruits and 150 cadres of anti-talk faction of NDFB in Myanmar.

The NSCN (K) had an army of nearly 800 cadres, security sources said, adding that highest number is of Manipur rebel groups.

Security sources said that most of the Northeast insurgent groups, including Ulfa (I), is facing serious financial crunch and they are also trying to step up extortion. Referring certain instances when extortion demand of Ulfa (I) and NDFB was turned down, security sources said that there has been continuous attempt to extort money from businessmen and corporate houses but in majority of cases, it has failed to materialise as people have started ignoring such threat calls of insurgent groups.

Tags: ss khaplang, ulfa (i), khango konyak

MOST POPULAR

1

Puppy falls unconscious in house fire; compassionate fire fighters don't give up until he's revived

2

Uber's latest promotional message in Bengaluru sparks outrage on Twitter

3

China village builds giant QR code using 1L trees in hope to attract more tourists

4

No one talks about 4 men I dated after that: Raai Laxmi on reports of link-up with Dhoni yrs ago

5

Sanitary napkin vending machine installed in Jharkhand college

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham