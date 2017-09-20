Heavy rains hit Mumbai: high tide alert issued, schools, colleges closed for today

Reportedly, on Tuesday Mumbai recorded its second highest rain in September in a span of 12 hours.

Since Tuesday, Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning which has led to water-logging in many areas.(Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Three weeks after floods, the city of Mumbai has again suffered a deluge after receiving heavy rainfall since Tuesday afternoon.

The Maharashtra government, on Tuesday night instructed schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of heavy rains.

“Schools are instructed to remain close tomorrow for safety due to mixed predictions; This holiday will be compensated in Diwali #MumbaiRains,” tweeted Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde.

“The precautionary holiday will be applicable for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. #MumbaiRains,” he added.

Flight operations have been temporarily suspended till 5am on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has alerted that high tide is expected on Wednesday afternoon at 12.03 pm of 4.5mm and also warned for heavy rainfall in next 24 hours.

Since Tuesday, Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning which has led to water-logging in many areas like airport, Malad subway, King circle, Hind Mata area in Dadar.

Mumbai's lifeline local trains services were delayed between 15 to 20 minutes due to heavy downpour.

On Tuesday evening, the flight operations at Mumbai airport were suspended for nearly half an hour due to poor visibility and water-logging on the runway.

Some flights from Goa, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore were also diverted.

On August 29, Mumbai recorded 297.6 mm rain in nine hours (8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.), higher than any 24-hour rain in August in a decade which had brought the city to a halt, as commuters waded through chest-deep waters.