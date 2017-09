The board chaired by Binay Tamang will govern the area that falls under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration.

Binay Tamang was appointed as the chairman of a new board of administrators to run the Darjeeling hills. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday appointed Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Binay Tamang as the chairman of a new board of administrators to run the Darjeeling hills, reported ANI.

