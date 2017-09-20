The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Sep 20, 2017 | Last Update : 04:15 PM IST

India, All India

2 Pak intruders refuse to surrender, shot dead along border in Amritsar

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2017, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2017, 4:02 pm IST

The two Pakistani intruders were shot dead when they ignored warnings and kept marching towards BSF troops aggressively.

The incident took place along the Indo-Pak border in Ajnala sector of Amritsar at BOP Shahpur. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The incident took place along the Indo-Pak border in Ajnala sector of Amritsar at BOP Shahpur. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Amritsar: The Border Security Force shot dead two Pakistani intruders along the Indo-Pak border on Wednesday when they refused to surrender while crossing over to Indian territory.

DIG BSF J S Oberio said the BSF shot dead two Pakistani intruders when they ignored warnings and kept marching towards BSF troops aggressively.

The incident took place along the Indo-Pak border in Ajnala sector of Amritsar at BOP Shahpur where BSF troops spotted two Pakistani nationals who crossed over to India and refused to surrender.

The border guarding force said it has recovered the bodies of the two.

An AK-47 assault rifle, a pistol and over two dozen bullet rounds were recovered from them.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said that a Pakistani SIM card, four kgs of heroin and Pakistani currency worth Rs 20,000 were recovered from the two.

"When challenged by BSF troops, infiltrators fired on ambush line with automatic weapons. Taking cover, the fire was appropriately retaliated and infiltrators were neutralised near the border fence," the spokesperson said.

The force foiled the infiltration bid, he added.

"The area has been cordoned off and the search is on at the IB," the spokesperson added.

