12-hour protest in Arunachal Pradesh

Centre had decided to grant ‘limited citizenship’ to Chakma-Hajong refugees.

Guwahati: Normal life was brought to a standstill in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday following a 12-hour bandh called in protest against Centre’s move to grant citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees.

Cutting across their party line, almost all tribal organisations and NGOs supported the 12-hour dawn-to-dusk shutdown, which was called by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).

There were reports of violence, particularly in southern Arunachal Pradesh where the Chakma-Hajongs are concentrated. The police said that supporters of bandh set at least four vehicles, including a state transport corporation bus on fire.

The AAPSU president Hawa Bagang said, “This is the beginning. The complete bandh has sent out a loud and clear message to New Delhi that indigenous people of the state are not going to tolerate any such decision that threats the demography of the state.”

He said, “The response from the tribes of Arunachal, under threat of being outnumbered by refugees in certain areas, should make Delhi realise we are ready to fight for the rights of the indigenous peoples.”

Few days ago, the Centre decided to grant ‘limited citizenship’ to the Chakmas and Hajongs. This, according to Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju, means the two communities will not get land rights or be recognised as a Scheduled Tribe in Arunachal Pradesh so that the rights of the indigenous people are not diluted. Referring the earlier agreements the AAPSU president said, “The Chakma-Hajongs were given temporary settlement in Arunachal Pradesh, now it is the duty of New Delhi to shift them back to any other state in India and give them citizenship but not in Arunachal Pradesh.”

He warned that any attempt to enforce Chakma and Hajong on Arunachal Pradesh would be counter-productive and create law and order problem. “We have warned this time and again,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also reiterated the concerns of the local people on the vexed issue of granting citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees in the state and pleaded before the Centre that they were not ready to accept any infringement on the Constitutional protection granted to indigenous residents of Arunachal.