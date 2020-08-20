Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is cleanest city in India for fourth time

Varanasi has been the adjudged the 'best Ganga town' in the central government's cleanliness survey

New Delhi: Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday.

The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively.

Varanasi has been the adjudged the 'best Ganga town' in the central government's cleanliness survey.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.