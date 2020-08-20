Thursday, Aug 20, 2020 | Last Update : 04:56 PM IST

149th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,837,749

47,310

Recovered

2,097,331

50,099

Deaths

54,004

762

Maharashtra62864244688121033 Tamil Nadu3554492981716123 Andhra Pradesh3160032263372906 Karnataka2495901641504327 Uttar Pradesh1655101152272638 Delhi1561391407674235 West Bengal125992956632581 Bihar11275984578568 Telangana9732475186729 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5023132607183 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry87525312129 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
  India   All India  20 Aug 2020  I have been grossly misunderstood: Read Prashant Bhushan's statement on Supreme Court verdict
India, All India

I have been grossly misunderstood: Read Prashant Bhushan's statement on Supreme Court verdict

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 20, 2020, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2020, 4:32 pm IST

Bhushan told a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that he would consult his lawyers and think over the apex court's suggestion

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan.
 Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Prashant Bhushan, who has been held guilty of contempt, was on Thursday granted two days by the Supreme Court to reconsider his 'defiant statement' refusing to apologise for his contemptuous tweets against the judiciary.

Bhushan told a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that he would consult his lawyers and think over the apex court's suggestion. He also issued a statement stating that he is pained by the Supreme Court's judgment. Here is the full statement issued by him:

 

I have gone through the judgment of this Hon'ble Court. I am pained that I have been held guilty of committing contempt of the Court whose majesty I have tried to uphold -- not as a courtier or cheerleader but as a humble guard — for over three decades, at some personal and professional cost. I am pained, not because I may be punished, but because I have been grossly misunderstood.

I am shocked that the court holds me guilty of "malicious, scurrilous, calculated attack" on the institution of administration of justice. I am dismayed that the Court has arrived at this conclusion without providing any evidence of my motives to launch such an attack. I must confess that I am disappointed that the court did not find it necessary to serve me with a copy of the complaint on the basis of which the suo motu notice was issued, nor found it necessary to respond to the specific averments made by me in my reply affidavit or the many submissions of my counsel.

 

I find it hard to believe that the Court finds my tweet "has the effect of destabilizing the very foundation of this important pillar of Indian democracy". I can only reiterate that these two tweets represented my bonafide beliefs, the expression of which must be permissible in any democracy. Indeed, public scrutiny is desirable for healthy functioning of judiciary itself. I believe that open criticism of any institution is necessary in a democracy, to safeguard the constitutional order. We are living through that moment in our history when higher principles must trump routine obligations, when saving the constitutional order must come before personal and professional niceties, when considerations of the present must not come in the way of discharging our responsibility towards the future. Failing to speak up would have been a dereliction of duty, especially for an officer of the court like myself.

 

My tweets were nothing but a small attempt to discharge what I considered to be my highest duty at this juncture in the history of our republic. I did not tweet in a fit of absence mindedness. It would be insincere and contemptuous on my part to offer an apology for the tweets that expressed what was and continues to be my bonafide belief. Therefore, I can only humbly paraphrase what the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi had said in his trial: I do not ask for mercy. I do not appeal to magnanimity. I am here, therefore, to cheerfully submit to any penalty that can lawfully be inflicted upon me for what the Court has determined to be an offence, and what appears to me to be the highest duty of a citizen.

 

Tags: contempt of court, prashant bhushan, supreme court of india

Latest From India

The survey with over 34,000 partcipants has pointed out that lack of knowledge of using devices for effective educational purposes caused hindrance in the learning process. (Representative Image)

27% students do not have smartphones, 28% lack electricity for online classes: NCERT survey

All Indian airlines will undergo the special safety audit that has begun. In the first phase, rhe DGCA is auditing SpiceJet and Air India

DGCA to conduct safety audit of all Indian airlines post Kozhikode crash

Representational image

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is cleanest city in India for fourth time

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress urges NBSA to enforce strict code of conduct for TV news debates

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham