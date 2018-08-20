Won't accept Netaji's ashes without conducting DNA test: Chandra Kumar Bose​

This remark from CK Bose came after Netaji's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff appealed to Indian and Japanese govts to bring back mortal remains.

Subhas Chandra Bose was an Indian nationalist, whose intransigent patriotism made him a hero in India. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said that the nation and Netaji's family will not accept freedom fighter's presumptive remains which are kept in a Japanese temple without conducting a DNA test on them.

This remark from Chandra Kumar Bose came after Netaji's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff appealed to the Indian and Japanese governments to bring back her father's mortal remains from Japan.

"Nation and most members of Bose family are not willing to accept ashes without DNA test. If proved to be Netaji's, nation's willing to accept," he said on Sunday.

In October last year, Anita Bose Pffaf had said that "no government saw any gain in bringing Netaji's remains back" and kept out of the issue, fearing censure.

The mystery over Netaji's death has long been a topic of debates. According to a famous theory, Bose died in an air crash on August 18, 1945, after he took off from Saigon on his way to Tokyo. His remains are reportedly preserved at Tokyo's Renkoji temple since September 1945.

The theory was, however, doubted by a brief French secret service's discovery.