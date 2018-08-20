The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 20, 2018 | Last Update : 07:06 PM IST

India, All India

Will give strong reply when needed: Sidhu on row over Pak Army chief hug

PTI
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 6:46 pm IST

Sidhu's comments come after Amarinder ticked off his cabinet colleague for hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Sidhu had defended his action, asking what was he supposed to do when someone tells him that 'we belong to the same culture' and talks of opening the route to the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. (Photo: File)
 Sidhu had defended his action, asking what was he supposed to do when someone tells him that 'we belong to the same culture' and talks of opening the route to the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: After drawing flak from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the opposition for embracing the Pakistan Army chief, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Monday that he was prepared to give a strong reply to all when needed.

"Whenever the reply has to be given, I will give and I will give it to all... It will be a strong reply," Navjot Singh Sidhu, the only Indian to attend Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan's prime minister, said in Chandigarh.

His comments come after Amarinder had on Sunday ticked off his cabinet colleague for hugging Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. "I think it was wrong for him (Sidhu) to have shown the affection he did for the Pakistan Army chief, I am not in its favour... The fact is that the man (Sidhu) should understand that our soldiers are being killed everyday. My own regiment lost one major and two jawans a few months ago," Amarinder Singh had said.

Read: Not in favour of Sidhu embracing Pak Army Chief: Punjab CM

On his return from Pakistan on Sunday, Sidhu had defended his action, asking what was he supposed to do when someone tells him that "we belong to the same culture" and talks of opening the route to the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu defends himself, says was asked to sit next to PoK leader

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and ousted Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday defended Sidhu, saying the minister had done nothing wrong. "@sherryontopp has done nothing wrong by hugging Pak army chief, its d way Pbi's meet! I demand opening of corridor to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib. I also demand of opening of Indo-Pak border that'll immensely boost Pb's economy. There's no ill will between ppl its fight between govt's," Khaira tweeted.

Sidhu was among the special guests present at the oath-taking ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) in Islamabad on the invitation of Imran Khan.

Tags: navjot singh sidhu, amarinder singh, general qamar javed bajwa, sukhpal singh khaira
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham