We’re also contributing: SC judges extend help to rebuild flood-hit Kerala

PTI
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 3:38 pm IST

The judges of the Supreme Court will contribute to the Kerala flood relief fund, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said.

Rescue teams evacuate people from flood affected areas, to relief camps at Kottayam district in Kerala on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
  Rescue teams evacuate people from flood affected areas, to relief camps at Kottayam district in Kerala on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The judges of the Supreme Court will contribute to the Kerala flood relief fund, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said on Monday.

A bench comprising CJI and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud made the observation during the hearing of a PIL that had sought to bar lawmakers from practising in courts across the country.

"We are also making some contribution. Judges of this court are also making contribution for the flood relief fund," the bench said.

The observation came after Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to the "grave tragedy" that has struck Kerala rendering 10 million people homeless. The AG had earlier donated Rs one crore to the flood relief fund.

Many other senior lawyers have also contributed significant amounts towards the relief fund.

Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate. A body blow has been dealt to the state known for its scenic natural beauty, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities getting severely hit.

As per official records on Sunday, 7,24,649 lakh people were housed in 5,645 relief camps across the state. The deadly monsoon rains have so far claimed 210 lives since August 8.

Tags: supreme court, dipak misra, kerala flood relief fund
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

