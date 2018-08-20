UP prison inmates to recite Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s verses

The UP government has already announced that it would build memorials in Vajpayee’s name in his ancestral village, among other significant sites.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided that inmates of jails in Uttar Pradesh will recite poems penned by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

UP jail minister Jai Krishna Jaiki told reporters that more than one lakh inmates lodged in 75 jails in the state will recite the poetry. “His poems teach one how to deal with tough times and how to overcome difficulties without losing hope. These poems will give a new direction to jail inmates,” he said.

He said that the poems were evocative and inspiring and could be used as prayers for inmates.

Asked whether he proposed to name any jail after the former Prime Minister, the minister said, “Vajpayee was lodged in a jail in 1973, which is now in Uttarakhand, so I really do not know whether the government will take any decision on this.”

