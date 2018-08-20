The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 20, 2018 | Last Update : 01:47 AM IST

India, All India

UP prison inmates to recite Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s verses

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 12:25 am IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 12:25 am IST

The UP government has already announced that it would build memorials in Vajpayee’s name in his ancestral village, among other significant sites.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided that inmates of jails in Uttar Pradesh will recite poems penned by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

UP jail minister Jai Krishna Jaiki told reporters that more than one lakh inmates lodged in 75 jails in the state will recite the poetry. “His poems teach one how to deal with tough times and how to overcome difficulties without losing hope. These poems will give a new direction to jail inmates,” he said.

He said that the poems were evocative and inspiring and could be used as prayers for inmates.

Asked whether he proposed to name any jail after the former Prime Minister, the minister said, “Vajpayee was lodged in a jail in 1973, which is now in Uttarakhand, so I really do not know whether the government will take any decision on this.”

The UP government has already announced that it would build memorials in Vajpayee’s name in his ancestral village, among other significant sites.

Tags: atal bihari vajpayee, yogi adityanath government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

2

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

3

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

4

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan opens in Turkey

5

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham