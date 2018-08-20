Sidhu didn't visit Pak as Congress leader but as Imran's friend: Jaiveer Shergill

'The BJP claimed that his visit to Pakistan is an act of treachery. Then, what was PM Modi's visit to Pakistan all about?' Shrgill asked.

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Monday said that party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu did not visit Pakistan as Punjab cabinet minister or Congress worker but as a friend of Pakistan new Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu did not go to Pakistan as a Punjab Minister or a Congress worker. He went there as a friend. Whatever explanation he had to give he has given and whatever the government had to say, it has been said by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh," Shergill told ANI.

"The BJP claimed that his visit to Pakistan is an act of treachery. Then, what was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pakistan all about?" he asked

Sidhu has been facing flak from various quarters for his Pakistan visit. Earlier on August 18, BJP spokesperson slammed the Congress leader and said that his visit was no less than a "crime"

On Monday, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader and advocate Sudhir Ojha filed a complaint for contempt against Sidhu at the court of Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur for his visit.