The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 20, 2018 | Last Update : 09:13 PM IST

India, All India

Sidhu didn't visit Pak as Congress leader but as Imran's friend: Jaiveer Shergill

ANI
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 7:08 pm IST

'The BJP claimed that his visit to Pakistan is an act of treachery. Then, what was PM Modi's visit to Pakistan all about?' Shrgill asked.

Shergil also cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising Sidhu for attending the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan. (Photo: ANI)
 Shergil also cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising Sidhu for attending the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Monday said that party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu did not visit Pakistan as Punjab cabinet minister or Congress worker but as a friend of Pakistan new Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu did not go to Pakistan as a Punjab Minister or a Congress worker. He went there as a friend. Whatever explanation he had to give he has given and whatever the government had to say, it has been said by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh," Shergill told ANI.

Shergil also cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising Sidhu for attending the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan.

"The BJP claimed that his visit to Pakistan is an act of treachery. Then, what was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pakistan all about?" he asked

Sidhu has been facing flak from various quarters for his Pakistan visit. Earlier on August 18, BJP spokesperson slammed the Congress leader and said that his visit was no less than a "crime"

On Monday, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader and advocate Sudhir Ojha filed a complaint for contempt against Sidhu at the court of Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur for his visit.

Tags: pm modi, sidhu's visit to pakistan, navjot singh sidhu, jaiveer shergill, amarinder singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham