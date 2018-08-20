The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 20, 2018 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

India, All India

Remembering birthdays we celebrated together: Rahul on father Rajiv Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 3:50 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 3:50 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi tweeted that his father was 'a kind, gentle and affectionate man whose untimely death left a deep void in my life'.

Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Rajiv Gandhi's memorial Veer Bhumi. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
 Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Rajiv Gandhi's memorial Veer Bhumi. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)

New Delhi: On the 74th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi remembered his father and paid tribute to him.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted that his father was "a kind, gentle and affectionate man whose untimely death left a deep void in my life".

"I remember the times we had together and the many birthdays we were lucky to celebrate with him when he was alive. He is greatly missed, but his memory lives on," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tribute to Rajiv Gandhi. "Tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv GandhiJi on his birth anniversary. We remember his efforts towards the nation," PM Modi said in his tweet.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee also posted her tribute: "Fondly remembering our former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhiji on his birth anniversary". An earlier tweet that had wrongly referred to Rajiv Gandhi's "death anniversary" was deleted from her Twitter page.

Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Rajiv Gandhi's memorial Veer Bhumi. Congress veterans and leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too were present there to pay their homage.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was the seventh Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He assumed office after the 1984 assassination of his mother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

At 40, Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest Prime Minister of the country. The seventh prime minister was assassinated in 1991, by a suicide bomber while he was at a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

Tags: rajiv gandhi, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham