The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 20, 2018 | Last Update : 07:06 AM IST

India, All India

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Ex-minister booked under Arms Act

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 5:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 5:49 am IST

Muzaffarpur was among 110 shelter homes where 34 minor girls were subjected to extreme brutality and raped by officials and employees of the facility.

Manju Verma
 Manju Verma

Patna: Trouble seems to be mounting for JD(U) leader and former social welfare minister Manju Verma and her husband Chandeshwar Verma as a case has been registered against the couple under the Arms Act.

According to the police, the case has been filed against the senior ruling party leader and her husband following the recovery of 50 live cartridges from their Begusarai-based residence during the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid last week.  

Preliminary investigation in the case reveals that some of the cartridges recovered were of automatic rifles including an SLR.  

“The case has been registered on the basis of the report provided by the CBI. We are currently trying to find the source of cartridges found from their house,” Cheria Bariarpur SHO Ranjit Kumar Rajak told reporters on Sunday.

The CBI had raided around 12 locations on Friday including Verma’s residences in Patna and Begusarai in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Muzaffarpur was among 110 shelter homes where 34 minor girls were subjected to extreme brutality and raped by officials and employees of the facility.

According to 100-page report which was made public on Saturday by the state government, Muzaffarpur shelter home had been “running in a highly questionable manner along with grave instances of sexual abuse of violence. Several girls reported about violence and being sexually abused”.

The TISS in its audit report had pointed out sexual exploitation in almost all shelter homes in Bihar.

The state government had commissioned an audit of shelter and short stay homes by the TISS in 2017 and the report was submitted to the social welfare department in April this year.

“Almost all institutions found to be running in violation of the respective schemes and the essence of the juvenile justice act but residents in the inalienable right of life were in question in certain institutions”, TISS audit report submitted to the social welfare department said.  

Verma had to resign earlier this month from her post after call data records (CDR) of her husband revealed his links with Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Sources claimed that CBI officials had questioned Manju Verma for over six hours during a raid on Friday to find the location of her husband who has been absconding ever since his name surfaced in the shelter home case.

Police reports suggest that Chandeshwar Verma and Brajesh Thakur spoke with each other 17 times between January and May.

While Brajesh Thakur was arrested along with ten others in June, a manhunt has been launched to nab Chandeshwar Verma as he is considered a crucial link in the case.

Tags: manju verma, arms act, muzaffarpur shelter home case
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

2

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

3

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

4

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan opens in Turkey

5

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham