Medical negligence: Sweeper gives stitches to patient in Gujarat's Bharuch Civil hospital

The sweeper (right, in white shirt) in question was involved in a similar incident three months ago when he was filmed giving stitches to another patient. (Photo: ANI)

Bharuch: In a case of medical negligence, a sweeper gave stitches to a patient in Gujarat's Bharuch Civil Hospital. The matter came to light after the video of the incident surfaced on social media on Sunday.

Taking note of the matter, the resident medical officer (RMO) of the hospital assured action in the incident. "We are investigating the case and once it is complete, we will inform the higher authorities. Action will be taken accordingly," RMO SR Patel told ANI.

In the video, the class four employee of the hospital was seen giving stitches to a man, despite nurses and a doctor being present at the scene.

The sweeper in question was involved in a similar incident three months ago when he was filmed giving stitches to another patient.