The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 20, 2018 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

India, All India

Flood-hit Kerala fights back: Passenger flights begin at Kochi Navy Base

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 9:30 am IST

70-seater passenger planes are being operated by Alliance Air, a subsidiary of state-run carrier Air India.

The first flight -- an Alliance Air ATR plane -- landed on Monday morning at INS Garuda Kochi Naval Air Station. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The first flight -- an Alliance Air ATR plane -- landed on Monday morning at INS Garuda Kochi Naval Air Station. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kochi: In a major relief for Kerala which has been battling the worst floods in over a decade, commercial flight operations in Kochi resumed on Monday after the Navy activated its airstrips to accommodate small passenger aircraft.

The first flight -- an Alliance Air ATR plane -- landed on Monday morning at INS Garuda Kochi Naval Air Station.

The 70-seater passenger planes are being operated by Alliance Air, a subsidiary of state-run carrier Air India, between Bengaluru and the Kochi naval base, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted.

On Sunday, an Alliance Air plane landed at the Kochi naval base carrying a team of officers from the aviation regulator DGCA, the Airports Authority of India and other flight safety officers to test whether the base could be used for commercial flight landings.

Flights to other destinations such as Coimbatore and Madurai are likely to resume shortly, the Civil Aviation Minister tweeted. "Other airlines are likely to join this effort too. All possible steps are being taken," Suresh Prabhu added.

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they are willing to fly to flood-hit Kerala without taking any payment. "We consider this a unique privilege that we can use to assist in such operations," the ICPA said in a letter to the Prime Minister on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport, which is the country's seventh busiest airport, will remain closed till August 26 as water is yet to recede from the runway.

The Kochi airport had to be shut down for flight operations on August 15 after floodwaters submerged a large part of the runway and the parking bay.

According to the weather office, Kerala which has lost 357 lives due to floods and landslides triggered by torrential downpour is expected to see rains subside across the state on Monday. However, it has been forecast that the state will witness light rain at least till Saturday.

The weather office said rainfall has been gradually decreasing for the last three days.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a total of 6,33,010 people are staying in 2,971 relief camps in Kerala and around 38,000 flood affected people have also been rescued by different agencies so far.

Tags: kerala floods, ins garuda kochi naval air station, alliance air, air india
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

2

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

3

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

4

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan opens in Turkey

5

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham