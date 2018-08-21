Complaint filed against Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pak Army chief

The lawyer later told reporters that the court has fixed August 24 for the next hearing.

The row had erupted after Sidhu skipped the funeral of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in. (Photo: File)

Patna: Embroiled in the controversy for hugging Pakistani Army Chief, the cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu may face judicial proceedings in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

A complaint case has been filed by lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha in the court of Judicial Magistrate Hari Prasad. The lawyer later told reporters that the court has fixed August 24 for the next hearing.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu who had attended the oath ceremony of Imran Khan as PM has hurt the feelings of many Indians by hugging Pakistani Army Chief General Bajwa”. lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha told reporters in Muzaffarpur.

The row had erupted after Sidhu skipped the funeral of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in. Ojha said that Sidhu who is also a Congress minister in Punjab has committed a serious offence by hugging General Bajwa who has been carrying out anti- India activities.

“The matter is serious because many of our soldiers have been killed due to cross-border terrorism which has been taking place on the instructions of General Bajwa”. Sudhir Kumar Ojha said.

Sudhir Kumar Ojha in his complaint has prayed to the court for initiating a case against Navjot Singh Sidhu under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) that included sedition and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace.

Sidhu’s action is also being criticized by NDA leaders in the state. According to BJP leaders here, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had played an important role in shaping Navjot Singh Sidhu’s political future.

“Sending Navjot Singh Sidhu to terrorist nation Pakistan was part of Congress party’s conspiracy. The Congress party has also withdrawn the suspension of Mani Shankar Aiyar who had earlier sought help from Pakistan to destabilize the Narendra Modi government”, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said in a statement.

Speaking on the issue JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that, “Navjot Singh Sidhu should have maintained common political courtesy by attending the funeral of our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Navjot Singh Sidhu has been a good cricketer and whatever he did has only spoiled his image among the masses”.