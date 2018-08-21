The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 20, 2018 | Last Update : 11:03 PM IST

India, All India

Complaint filed against Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pak Army chief

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 9:26 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 9:28 pm IST

The lawyer later told reporters that the court has fixed August 24 for the next hearing.

The row had erupted after Sidhu skipped the funeral of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in. (Photo: File)
 The row had erupted after Sidhu skipped the funeral of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in. (Photo: File)

Patna: Embroiled in the controversy for hugging Pakistani Army Chief, the cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu may face judicial proceedings in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

A complaint case has been filed by lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha in the court of Judicial Magistrate Hari Prasad. The lawyer later told reporters that the court has fixed August 24 for the next hearing.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu who had attended the oath ceremony of Imran Khan as PM has hurt the feelings of many Indians by hugging Pakistani Army Chief General Bajwa”. lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha told reporters in Muzaffarpur.

The row had erupted after Sidhu skipped the funeral of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in. Ojha said that Sidhu who is also a Congress minister in Punjab has committed a serious offence by hugging General Bajwa who has been carrying out anti- India activities.

“The matter is serious because many of our soldiers have been killed due to cross-border terrorism which has been taking place on the instructions of General Bajwa”. Sudhir Kumar Ojha said.

Sudhir Kumar Ojha in his complaint has prayed to the court for initiating a case against Navjot Singh Sidhu under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) that included sedition and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace.

Sidhu’s action is also being criticized by NDA leaders in the state. According to BJP leaders here, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had played an important role in shaping Navjot Singh Sidhu’s political future.

“Sending Navjot Singh Sidhu to terrorist nation Pakistan was part of Congress party’s conspiracy. The Congress party has also withdrawn the suspension of Mani Shankar Aiyar who had earlier sought help from Pakistan to destabilize the Narendra Modi government”, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said in a statement.

Speaking on the issue JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that, “Navjot Singh Sidhu should have maintained common political courtesy by attending the funeral of our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Navjot Singh Sidhu has been a good cricketer and whatever he did has only spoiled his image among the masses”.

Tags: navjot singh sidhu, imran khan, case filed against navjot singh sidhu, pm modi, sushil kumar modi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham