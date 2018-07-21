The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jul 20, 2018

India, All India

What did you have today? Union Minister takes ‘drug’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Jul 20, 2018, 8:41 pm IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2018, 8:41 pm IST

Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur stood up and took objection to Gandhi's hug saying he cannot do this 'pappi-jhappi moment' in the House.

Later, talking to reporters outside Parliament about the event that unfolded in the House, Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused Rahul Gandhi of resorting to 'dramebaazi'. (Photo: ANI)
 Later, talking to reporters outside Parliament about the event that unfolded in the House, Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused Rahul Gandhi of resorting to 'dramebaazi'. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday took potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, asking what did he have today before coming to the Parliament while claiming that the opposition leader had accused Punjabis of being "nashedi (drug addicts)".

After a no holds barred and scathing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues including Rafale jet deal today, Gandhi walked across the green-carpeted well of the Lok Sabha to Modi and hugged him.

Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur stood up and took objection to Gandhi's hug saying he cannot do this "pappi-jhappi moment" in the House.

Read: Watch: 'You may call me Pappu but I don't hate you,' Rahul hugs PM Modi

Resuming his speech after a break forced by disruptions, Gandhi said that members of the ruling coalition also appreciated his speech when the House was adjourned briefly. He further referred to Badal, sitting on the Treasury benches that the woman leader from the Akali Dal was also smiling at him.

Later, talking to reporters outside Parliament about the event that unfolded in the House, she accused Gandhi of resorting to "dramebaazi".

"They call us Punjabis as nashedi (drug addicts). So I also asked him with a smile 'aaj aap kaunsa kar ke aae hai (what did you take today). He failed to realise my gesture but only saw me smiling," she said.

During his speech, Gandhi said that opponents may hate him, call him "Pappu" but he has no anger or hatred against the Prime Minister.

Also Read: No-trust vote: Foregone conclusion, much rhetoric, and a big hug

