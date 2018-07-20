The Asian Age | News

Strictest punishment for mob lynchings: Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 20, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2018, 4:29 am IST

Since 2015, 65 have been killed in incidents of mob fury.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: Amid increasing incidents of mob lynching across the country, the Centre on Thursday condemned the recent incidents of mob fury, as home minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha that the government has advised states to take stringent action against culprits and asked social media service pro-viders to install checks to stop spread of  rumours and fake news.

Mr Singh made a statement in the Lower House during the  Zero Hour while responding to Congress leader K. C. Venugopal, who raised the issue of increased lynchings, citing last week's attack on social activist Swami Agnivesh in Jharkhand and trolling of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Since 2015, according to various reports, 65 persons have been killed in various incidents of mob lynching across the country. Not satisfied, Congress members led by Mallikarjun Kharge staged a walkout expressing their dissatisfaction.

Prior to this, even as the home minister was replying, several Congress leaders like Mr Venugopal, Mr Kharge and Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia among others, constantly interrupted him, saying that the minister had not mentioned how his own Cabinet colleagues, referring to junior civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha's recent garlanding of persons convicted of lynching a meat trader in Jharkhand, had supported such incidents.

Congress lawmakers could also be heard saying how a Jharkhand Cabinet minister had justified the attack on Swami Agnivesh in Jharkhand's Pakur. They alleged that BJP workers had attacked the social activist.

Mr Singh said several people have been killed in the lynching incidents, adding that it was a matter of grave concern for the government. He said that lynching occurs because of rumours and unverified fake news.

The home minister said the Centre cannot, however, remain silent.

Tags: rajnath singh, social media, mob lynchings
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

