Friday, Jul 20, 2018

India

PM’s foreign travel to 84 countries since 2014 cost Rs 1,484 crore: Centre

PTI
Published : Jul 20, 2018, 11:29 am IST
Details of PM Modi's foreign travel expenditure under the three heads were shared in Rajya Sabha by MoS for External Affairs VK Singh.

PM Modi visited a total of 84 countries in 42 foreign trips since taking over as Prime Minister in May 2014. (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: An expenditure of Rs 1,484 crore was incurred on chartered flights, maintenance of aircraft and hotline facilities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to 84 countries since June 2014, according to the government.

The details of PM Modi's foreign travel expenditure under the three heads were shared in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh.

According to the data, a total of Rs 1,088.42 crore was spent on maintenance of the Prime Minister's aircraft and Rs 387.26 crore on chartered flights during the period between June 15, 2014 and June 10, 2018.

The total expenditure on hotline was Rs 9.12 crore.

PM Modi visited a total of 84 countries in 42 foreign trips since taking over as Prime Minister in May 2014.

The details provided by VK Singh did not include expenditure on hotline facilities during his foreign visits in 2017-18 and 2018-19. The cost of chartered flights for visits in 2018-19 was also not included.

According to VK Singh's reply, the Prime Minister visited a maximum of 24 countries in 2015-16 followed by 19 in 2017-18 and 18 nations in 2016-17.

In 2014-15, PM Modi had visited 13 countries with first one to Bhutan in June 2014. In 2018, he travelled to 10 countries with the last one being to China last month.

The cost for chartered flights to overseas destinations in 2014-15 was Rs 93.76 crore while in 2015-16, it was Rs 117 crore.

In 2016-17, the cost was Rs 76.27 crore and in 2017-18, the expense on chartered flight was Rs 99.32 crore.

"Diplomatic outreach during this period (since May 2014) has included first ever visits from India to several countries at the head of government level," VK Singh said.

He said the outreach has led to enhanced engagement of India's foreign partners in its flagship programmes.

