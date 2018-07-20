The Asian Age | News

Nandi bull’s ‘reply’ to Kamal Nath letter kicks off storm in MP

Congress spokesperson, saw the hand of BJP in circulating the letter by “Nandi bull” on Internet to show the party in poor light.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has perhaps forgotten that prayers to Lord Shiva can be answered through the latter’s vehicle, “Nandi bull”.

He “learnt” the lesson when the “Nandi bull” “withdrew” the blessings granted to him by Lord Shiva when he prayed for an end to “misrule” of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the ensuing Assembly elections in the state. In a “reply” to the letter to Mahakaleswar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, “Nandi bull”, said, “I have received your letter. I narrated it to Mahadev (Lord Shiva). Prabhu (Lord Shiva) is very innocent. He trusted you and agreed to fulfill your wish. Mahadev sent his blessings to you in form of coconut but your own Jyotiraditya Scindia disrespected it. I have personally requested Bholenath to give you all good sense. Take care”. The letter, which has gone viral in social media, referred to the recent incident in which Congress Guna MP Scindia was captured in a purported video throwing away a coconut smeared with vermillion, presented to him by a Congress worker. Congress spokesperson, saw the hand of BJP in circulating the letter by “Nandi bull” on Internet to show the party in poor light.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegation saying that lakhs of devotees visited Mahakaleswar temple and one of them might have dropped the letter in the shrine.

