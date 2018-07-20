The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 20, 2018 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

India, All India

Don't understand Shashi Tharoor's foreign accent, says Piyush Goyal

PTI
Published : Jul 20, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2018, 11:36 am IST

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal attacked Cong's Shashi Tharoor while replying to debate on Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill.

While participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had attacked the government saying there was a 'significant gap' between the government's rhetoric and action. (Photo: File)
 While participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had attacked the government saying there was a 'significant gap' between the government's rhetoric and action. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday took a dig at Shashi Tharoor, saying he did not understand the Congress leader's "foreign accent".

While participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, Tharoor had attacked the government saying there was a "significant gap" between the government's rhetoric and action.

He had launched a scathing attack on the Modi government saying Nirav Modi, who had fled the country after allegedly duping state-run banks of crores of rupees, was photographed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Davos.

The Prime Minister had promised to be a "chowkidar", Tharoor had said.

While replying to the debate on the bill, Piyush Goyal said he did not understand the "foreign English accent" of Tharoor.

This was objected to by RSP member NK Premachandran, who is also Tharoor's fellow MP from Kerala.

He came to the Congress MP's defence, saying "It is not fair on the part of the minister" to make such a comment.

When Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar intervened in the matter, Premachandran retorted that he had every right to do so, since the minister had made an observation about a member of the opposition.

Known for his chaste English and good vocabulary, Tharoor is a two-time MP from Thiruvanathapuram in Kerala.

Prior to his entry in politics, Tharoor served extensively at the United Nations, where he had unsuccessfully contested for the UN Secretary General's post.

Tags: piyush goyal, shashi tharoor, congress, fugitive economic offenders bill, nirav modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

2

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

3

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

4

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

5

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham