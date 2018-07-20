The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 20, 2018 | Last Update : 07:55 PM IST

India, All India

Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Delhi air hostess' husband Mayank

ANI
Published : Jul 20, 2018, 6:52 pm IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2018, 6:52 pm IST

Anissia Batra's husband, Mayank Singhvi, is currently in a 14-day judicial custody.

On Thursday, a friend of the Delhi-based air hostess had said that Singhvi was responsible for the victim's 'extreme step'. (Facebook | Anissia.Batra)
 On Thursday, a friend of the Delhi-based air hostess had said that Singhvi was responsible for the victim's 'extreme step'. (Facebook | Anissia.Batra)

New Delhi: Delhi's Saket court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by the parents of Mayank Singhvi, the husband of the air hostess who allegedly committed suicide last week.

Singhvi is currently in a 14-day judicial custody.

On Thursday, a friend of the Delhi-based air hostess had said that Singhvi was responsible for the victim's "extreme step".

"I had received a message from her (air hostess) where she talked of killing herself saying her husband has driven her to this stage. She was a very strong girl. I can't believe that she took this step," the friend told news agency ANI.

Also Read: Delhi air hostess was thinking of moving out, taking divorce: Friend

Before her death, the air hostess, Anissia Batra, had sent a message to her friend on WhatsApp, stating that she had been locked up in a room by Singhvi. She had also asked her friend to inform the police of the same.

'He has locked me up. I need you to call the police. Please come if you can," read a screenshot of her chat with a friend.

On July 16, the Delhi Police arrested Singhvi and subsequently sent him to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case.

According to the police, Batra had a fight with her husband at around 4:30 pm on July 13, after which she jumped off the terrace.

Tags: anissia batra, delhi air hostess suicide, suicide
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

2

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

3

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

4

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

5

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

more

Editors' Picks

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham