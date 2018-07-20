The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 20, 2018 | Last Update : 07:55 PM IST

India, All India

Collegium reiterates KM Joseph's elevation as Supreme Court judge

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 20, 2018, 6:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2018, 6:08 pm IST

The Collegium also recommended Orissa HC Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Madras HC Chief Justice Indira Banerjee to be elevated to SC.

The Collegium said it has 'carefully considered' observations made by Law Minister and nothing adverse was pointed on Joseph’s suitability. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The Collegium said it has 'carefully considered' observations made by Law Minister and nothing adverse was pointed on Joseph’s suitability. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday reiterated the name of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph for appointment as apex court judge. The Collegium said it has “carefully considered” the observations made by the Union Law Minister and there was "nothing adverse" regarding the suitability of Justice Joseph

The five-member Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, also includes justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, Kurian Joseph and A K Sikri. Justice Sikri has replaced Justice J Chelameswar, who retired on June 22 and was a member of the Collegium when Justice Joseph's name was recommended for the first time. 

The Collegium also recommended Orissa High Court Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee to be elevated to the Supreme Court.

The Central government, earlier this year, turned down the proposal to elevate Justice K M Joseph to the top court, saying his promotion may not be “appropriate” and needs to be reconsidered.

However, a reiteration by the Collegium would now make it incumbent upon the government to issue a warrant for the appointment of Justice Joseph to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium also recommended the appointment of Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Gita Mittal to be appointed as the Chief Justice of J&K High Court and appointment of Justice Aniruddha Bose, senior judge of Calcutta High Court, as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

In addition, the Collegium recommended the appointment of Justice V K Tahilramani of Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court - post the elevation of Justice Indira Banerjee as a Supreme Court judge.

Appointment of Justice M R Shah of Gujarat High Court as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court was also recommended by the Collegium.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: supreme court, supreme court collegium, km joseph elevation, vineet saran, indira banerjee
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

2

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

3

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

4

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

5

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

more

Editors' Picks

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham