Collegium reiterates KM Joseph's elevation as Supreme Court judge

The Collegium said it has 'carefully considered' observations made by Law Minister and nothing adverse was pointed on Joseph's suitability.

Mumbai: The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday reiterated the name of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph for appointment as apex court judge. The Collegium said it has “carefully considered” the observations made by the Union Law Minister and there was "nothing adverse" regarding the suitability of Justice Joseph

The five-member Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, also includes justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, Kurian Joseph and A K Sikri. Justice Sikri has replaced Justice J Chelameswar, who retired on June 22 and was a member of the Collegium when Justice Joseph's name was recommended for the first time.

The Collegium also recommended Orissa High Court Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee to be elevated to the Supreme Court.

The Central government, earlier this year, turned down the proposal to elevate Justice K M Joseph to the top court, saying his promotion may not be “appropriate” and needs to be reconsidered.

However, a reiteration by the Collegium would now make it incumbent upon the government to issue a warrant for the appointment of Justice Joseph to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium also recommended the appointment of Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Gita Mittal to be appointed as the Chief Justice of J&K High Court and appointment of Justice Aniruddha Bose, senior judge of Calcutta High Court, as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

In addition, the Collegium recommended the appointment of Justice V K Tahilramani of Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court - post the elevation of Justice Indira Banerjee as a Supreme Court judge.

Appointment of Justice M R Shah of Gujarat High Court as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court was also recommended by the Collegium.

