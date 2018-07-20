1984 anti-Sikh riots ‘biggest’ incident of mob lynching: Rajnath Singh

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister also accused the Opposition of derailing the democracy by moving no-trust motion.

Participating in the no-confidence motion debate, Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that India stands with the BJP and no-trust vote will fail. (LSTV GRAB via ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday accused the Opposition of derailing the democracy of India.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh said, "This is the first no-confidence against any government in 15 years. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has strength in Parliament. The Opposition is derailing the democracy. The Opposition was forced to unite against us. The last no-confidence motion was also moved by the Congress against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. However, the BJP never moved such a motion during the 10-year rule of UPA. We had disagreements but we were aware that the Congress had people's mandate."

Participating in the no-confidence motion debate, Singh expressed confidence that India stands with the BJP and no-trust vote will fail. The BJP has worked for the development of the country, he said while pointing out that India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Read: No-trust vote: Foregone conclusion, much rhetoric, and a big hug

"Today, we have the fastest growing economy and it was well appreciated by international agencies. At present, the inflation rate is lower than the GDP growth rate," he said.

Continuing his tirade against the Opposition the Union Minister said, "Opposition parties are unwilling to accept the fact that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped glorify our nation at the global platform."

There was a time when the BJP had only two members in the Lok Sabha, he said adding that it has now transformed into a party with the majority. He challenged that no Opposition party has the strength to bring no-trust motion alone against the ruling government.

"Today, the situation is such that no party has the strength to even move a no-confidence motion alone against the BJP. They have to come together to form the number," he added.

"In a democracy, the Opposition has its own rights, values and respect. Our BJP-led government has been able to bring the pride and honour of India at the international level," Singh said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Singh said that those who have brought the no-confidence motion in the House have no confidence in each other.

Amid ruckus during Singh's speech, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for ten minutes which later resumed.

Silencing the detractors, Singh drew parallels between Chandragupta Maurya and Prime Minister Modi, who rose to fame from being a tea seller.

Singh mocked at the unity of the Opposition and asserted that the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has come together only to oppose one man. But, the lack of trust within the Mahagathbandhan was such that if someone started a discussion on who would lead the front, "tab samjho gayi bhains pani mein (then the whole discussion would be in vain)".

Reacting on the recent mob lynching incidents in the country, an issue raised by the Opposition, the minister said the biggest case of mob lynching took place during 1984 Sikh genocide.

"Mob lynching incidents are very unfortunate and I asked state governments to make strictest of laws against it, but I would like to tell those who are raising the issue that the biggest case of mob lynching happened during 1984 Sikh genocide," he said.

While asserting that nobody can tarnish the image of Prime Minister Modi, Singh said that only a leader from a modest background can best understand the sufferings of poor farmers.

"Only a person born in a modest family can feel the pain of the downtrodden. Neither anyone can raise questions over the Prime Minister's integrity nor can anyone tarnish his stature," Rajnath said.

On special status to Andhra Pradesh, Singh said that Prime Minister Modi-led government has always worked for the well being and welfare of the state.

"We have good relations with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and will continue to have a cordial equation. Many things have been sorted out for the state but due to some issues, the matter (special status category) has not been resolved," he said.

He further added that the 14th Finance Commission has no provision of special or general category for states. He added that the Centre would assist Andhra Pradesh in all possible ways and within the purview of the constitutional framework.

The no-confidence motion was moved by the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) over Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status issue.