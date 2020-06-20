Saturday, Jun 20, 2020 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

88th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

395,812

14,721

Recovered

214,206

9,026

Deaths

12,970

365

Maharashtra124331627735893 Tamil Nadu5444930271666 Delhi53116235692035 Gujarat26198181671619 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1390910801331 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka82815210124 Andhra Pradesh7961390596 Bihar7178509849 Telangana65263352198 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  20 Jun 2020  Indian Army set to get 100 per cent Made In India 'Sarvatra Kavach' body armour
India, All India

Indian Army set to get 100 per cent Made In India 'Sarvatra Kavach' body armour

THE ASIAN AGE | PAWAN BALI
Published : Jun 20, 2020, 9:12 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2020, 9:20 am IST

The material for Sarvatra Kavach is the most advanced in the world, sources said.

This is how the body armour could look on an Indian soldier.
 This is how the body armour could look on an Indian soldier.

New Delhi: The Indian Army is on the verge of inducting 'Sarvatra Kavach', a full body armour suit, for its soldiers which will not carry any Chinese raw material and is designed, developed and manufactured in India, said sources on Friday.

The complete research and development of this armour suit was undertaken by the Indian Army itself. Major Anoop Mishra, a serving Army officer, who has faced bullets during military operations, is the man behind 'Sarvatra Kavach’. It provides protection to the neck, torso, upper arms, groin and thighs from all kinds of small arms ammunition.

 

“Indian Army is at an advanced stage of procurement of Sarvatra Kavach for field trials,” said sources.

The material for Sarvatra Kavach is the most advanced in the world, is lighter, water and UV rays-resistant and lasts longer than other comparable products in the world, said sources. The 'Sarvatra Kavach', when compared with similar products developed worldwide, is lighter, costs almost 50 per cent lesser and offers far superior protection.

“The 'Sarvatra Kavach' is production-ready and will be completely 'Made in India'. It has minimal requirement of imported raw material, none of it coming from China,” said sources in the Indian Army. They said that once indigenous manufacturing commences, the entire range of raw material will also be procured from India.

“There are only handful countries in the world that have indigenously developed full body armour suit,” said a senior official.

The official said that room intervention and ensuing close quarter gunfights are the most dangerous anti-terrorist operations. Major Mishra's innovation has been recognised with an award of Vishisht Seva Medal by Army and a Letter of Appreciation from the Prime Minister.

A controversy had erupted last year after Indian companies contracted for 1.8 lakh bulletproof jackets for the Army came under the scanner for importing up to 40 per cent Chinese raw material.  These companies had initially said that the jackets contained raw material from western Europe and the US.

Tags: body armours, indian army, anti-terror operations, make in india, sarvatra kavach

Latest From India

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria. (ANI)

IAF chief says air force will not let supreme sacrifice of our jawans go in vain

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)

Centre lauds Karnataka for coronavirus management, contact tracing of cases

Prime minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting to discuss the situation along the India-China border via video conferencing in New Delhi. (PIB)

PM: No one entered Indian territory, no one captured Indian post

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 2 out of the 3 seats. (PTI)

BJP wins Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, MP and Rajasthan, improves tally in Upper House

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham