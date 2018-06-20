The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 09:33 AM IST

India, All India

Vijay Mallya has blood on his hands: Kingfisher employees writes to PM Modi

ANI
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 9:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 9:19 am IST

Letter questioned PM, Sushma Swaraj as to why dues owed by Vijay Mallya to banks were given precedence over their unpaid salaries.

Letter questioned PM, Sushma Swaraj as to why dues owed by Vijay Mallya to banks were given precedence over their unpaid salaries.
 Letter questioned PM, Sushma Swaraj as to why dues owed by Vijay Mallya to banks were given precedence over their unpaid salaries.

New Delhi: Employees of Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines, on Tuesday, sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, urging them to bring back the "fugitive" as he has "blood on his hands."

Signed as 'Kingfisher Employees', the letter questioned PM Modi and Sushma Swaraj as to why dues owed by Vijay Mallya to banks were given precedence over their unpaid salaries.

"We the employees of Kingfisher Airlines wish to share with you that we have gone through a great ordeal as citizens of India and in the process discovered our rotten system which treats everyone in the same manner," the letter read.

It stated that "fugitive" Mallya did not pay his Indian employees their salary, gratuity or compensation, but he paid and compensated his employees based in London and other foreign countries.

"This reflects very poorly on our country," the employees said.

"We tried various means: court, filed a criminal complaint with Jantar Mantar police station (Inspector advised to come through court as Mallya is very influential), labour commissioner, hunger strike etc. We have been running from pillar to post with no avail. We still get notice for unpaid income tax by Mallya. The system has failed us," they added.

The employees are not even able to withdraw "hard-earned PF amount due to liquidation process.''

"Mallya has blood on his hands he should be brought back and punished for his crimes including abetment of suicide, as a deterrent for others and to restore faith in the law. As of now courts are not for justice but only a mean to harass the common man," the furious employees wrote.

They even claimed that Vijay Mallya had told them during a personal meeting that banks won't be able to recover more than 5 percent of the loan amount.

"That means big shots were helping him. Kindly break this nexus and bring those culprits to book,'' the letter said.

While concluding the letter, the employees wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "Your government still has one more year to go, we request you to wage a full-fledged war against corruption and corrupts. Kindly help us get justice and our wishes will definitely make you our Prime Minister again".

The letter comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a fresh chargesheet against Vijay Mallya and United Breweries Holdings Ltd (UBHL) on charges of money laundering.

Vijay Mallya, 62, is facing a trial for the UK Court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore, as well as money laundering cases.

Tags: vijay mallya, kingfisher airlines, open-letter, narendra modi, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

2

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

3

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

4

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

5

WHO classifies compulsive gaming as a mental health condition

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham