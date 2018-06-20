The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 09:34 AM IST

India, All India

Provide rape investigation kits in all police stations, says Maneka Gandhi

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 8:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 8:15 am IST

The kits are designed to carry out immediate medical investigation and aid in furnishing evidence in sexual assault and rape cases.

 Speaking at the launch of a handbook on 'Legal processes for police in respect of crime against children' in New Delhi, Gandhi asserted that her ministry has taken several steps to fight crime against women and children. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The specially-designed rape investigation kits should be made available in all police stations of the country immediately, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said on Tuesday.

Each kit has a set of test tubes and bottles and costs Rs 200 to Rs 300. Its contents and specifications have been finalised, an official at the Ministry of Women and Child Development said, adding that these could be subsequently bought by state governments independently.

The official said the first lot of such kits was procured by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) and it has already started imparting forensic training to officials.

Speaking at the launch of a handbook on 'Legal processes for police in respect of crime against children' in New Delhi, Gandhi asserted that her ministry has taken several steps to fight crime against women and children.

"We looked at the loopholes. The first ones we found were in the forensic department. We just have the forensic ability for 1,500 people. We used the Nirbhaya fund and with the help of the Ministry of Home Affairs, we are building five new forensic laboratories that will increase the capacity from 1,500 to 20,000," she said.

The Union minister said all police stations should have the rape investigation kits.

"At times the forensic laboratories receive compromised evidence, that is why there is a need to distribute the rape investigation kits in every police station," she said.

Maneka Gandhi added that once such kits are distributed, training is given to police officials in forensics and the capacity of forensic laboratories is increased.

It will help in solving the sexual assault cases much faster, she said.

The handbook was brought out by the Bureau of Police Research and Development in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Tags: rape investigative kits, maneka gandhi, sexual assault, crime against women, ministry of women and child development
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

