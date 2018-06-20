The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 07:49 PM IST

India, All India

Outrageous: Javed Akhtar slams K'taka Muslim cleric for cow slaughter remarks

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 6:56 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 6:56 pm IST

Javed Akhtar sought immediate arrest of Tanveer Peera Hashim for his controversial remark that cows would be slaughtered during Bakrid.

'Secularism doesn't mean ignoring or tolerating minority communalism,' Javed Akhtar tweeted.(Photo: File)
 'Secularism doesn't mean ignoring or tolerating minority communalism,' Javed Akhtar tweeted.(Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Noted Urdu poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Wednesday sought immediate arrest of Karnataka cleric Tanveer Peera Hashim for his controversial remark that cows would be slaughtered during Bakrid, saying the comment was "irresponsible and outrageous."

"Secularism doesn't mean ignoring or tolerating minority communalism. This irresponsible and outrageous cleric Tanveer Hashim should immediately be arrested for trying to create communal tension in Bengaluru," Akhtar tweeted.

The cleric kicked up a controversy with his remarks made in the presence of state minister Shivanand Patil during his sermons on the occasion of Ramzan prayer at Vijayapura in north Karnataka a few days ago.

The remarks sparked a row as cow slaughter is banned in Karnataka.

Tanveer Hashim is the head of Hashim Pir Dargah at Vijayapura, a popular Muslim shrine.

The video of his purported remarks has gone viral.

The minister chose to remain quiet after Hashim made the controversial remarks.

"Let me bring to your notice, in two months time there will be Bakrid. In the name of cow, this satan (devil) will do a mischief. I am telling you (the minister) this beforehand so as to ensure that with the cow another sacrifice does not happen," Hashim said in his speech in Urdu.

Condemning Hashim's remark, BJP Spokesperson S Prakash told news agency PTI that it is a "pragmatic counter remark" made by Akhtar and the coalition JD(S)-Congress government should wake up and book a case against the cleric immediately. The government has a very partisan attitude towards communal speeches made by minority clerics or people, he alleged.

Prakash also questioned the "double standards" of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, asking why it should have different yardsticks for party MLA and former union minister Basavaraj Patil Yatnal and Hashim.

"Both JD(S) and Congress call themselves secularists. Why are they silent? When the government can book a case against Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, why not the cleric? Why these double standards? It is certainly questionable," he said.

RSS ideologue Ratan Sharda said he does not expect any action from the Congress when in the past they haven't been able to stop Mani Shankar Aiyar from making controversial remarks.

"When they could not stop Mani Shankar Aiyar from making useless comments, so how can we expect them to take action against the minister (Patil) and the cleric? They will never do it," he said.

The cleric's remarks came days after a purported video of Yatnal asking corporators to work only for Hindus, who voted for him, and not for Muslims, went viral on social media.

Tags: javed akhtartanveer peera hashim, cow slaughter, shivanand patil
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

2

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

3

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

4

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

5

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham