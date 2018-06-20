The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 09:34 AM IST

India, All India

Notice issued to Rahul Gandhi, Twitter for 'disclosing' identity of minor victims

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 8:37 am IST

Gandhi had tweeted about the incident tagging the video, and blamed the BJP and RSS for rising atrocities against backward classes.

'I issued notices to Gandhi and Twitter as they have disclosed the identity of victims,' Ghuge, who had filed the complaint told PTI. (Photo: File)
 'I issued notices to Gandhi and Twitter as they have disclosed the identity of victims,' Ghuge, who had filed the complaint told PTI. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Tuesday issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Twitter for 'disclosing' the identity of two minor boys, victims of assault.

Amol Jadhav, a city resident, had filed a complaint against Gandhi and Twitter.

President of the commission Pravin Ghuge said he has sought a reply from both as to why action should not be taken against them under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

As per the law, identity of minor victims can not be disclosed.

The commission has sought the reply within 10 days.

"I issued notices to Gandhi and Twitter as they have disclosed the identity of victims," Ghuge told PTI.

A video purportedly showing two minor boys being stripped and beaten up for swimming in a well belonging to a farmer in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra had gone viral last week.

Gandhi had tweeted about the incident tagging the video, and blamed the BJP and RSS for rising atrocities against backward classes.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam dismissed the notice, calling it nonsensical.

"The notice is nothing but bakwaas (nonsense). The notice should have been sent to the Maharashtra chief minister who has failed to protect the rights and dignity of children. Rahul Gandhi simply highlighted this sorry state of affairs," he said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, twitter, pravin ghuge, pocso act, sanjay nirupam
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

2

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

3

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

4

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

5

WHO classifies compulsive gaming as a mental health condition

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham